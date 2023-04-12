Rusk man sentenced to 30 years for injury to child

Apr. 11—Mark Shuptrine, of Rusk, was convicted of injury to a child, a first degree felony, in the Second Judicial District Court of Cherokee County on Monday, April 3. He was sentenced to 30 years in the Texas Department of Corrections, according to information provided by the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office.

Testimony in the case showed Shuptrine assaulted his 12-year-old son.

The jury found him guilty after three hours of deliberation.

Shuptrine waived his right to appeal and plead guilty to two other offenses, not specified in the

The Honorable Judge Chris Day presided over this case. District Attorney Elmer Beckworth and Assistant District Attorney David Broom represented the State. The defendant was represented by Eric Platton, of Tyler.

The District Attorney's Office recognized the Rusk Police Department and Texas Rangers, with special gratitude extended to Nathan Acker, Daniel Moore, Stephen Hughes, Michael Goff, Texas Ranger Nic Castle and Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores.