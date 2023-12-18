Ruskin man arrested on murder charge after stabbing family member, deputies say

A Ruskin man is facing a murder charge after fatally stabbing a family member during an argument on Sunday, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Rodríguez Ramírez, 20, on a charge of second-degree murder.

About 1 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a call saying a man had been stabbed in the 700 block of 21st Avenue SE in Ruskin. When deputies arrived, they found the man dead with upper-body trauma, according to a Sunday news release. The sheriff’s office did not release the man’s name.

Detectives learned there was “a verbal altercation that escalated” when Ramírez intentionally stabbed the man, the release said.

Booking information for Rodríguez was not available.