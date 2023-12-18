Ruskin man stabs family member to death after argument, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Ruskin man is facing a second-degree murder charge after fatally stabbing a family member Sunday afternoon, deputies said.

Officials responded to the 700 block of 21st Avenue Southeast around 12:52 p..m, where they found the victim with upper-body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened when a verbal altercation escalated between the victim and 20-year-old Juan Rodriguez Ramirez, who then intentionally stabbed the victim.

Ramirez was arrested and is facing one charge of murder in the second degree with a weapon.

“It is profoundly disheartening that what began as a disagreement between family members has tragically resulted in the irreplaceable loss of a life,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Violence is never a solution, and now, the suspect will now have to face the severe consequences of his actions.”

The investigation is ongoing.

