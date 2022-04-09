Ruskin masseuse facing additional sexual battery and battery charges, deputies say

An unlicensed masseuse accused of sexual battery is facing additional charges after two more clients reported inappropriate contact, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Jose Garcia, 68, of Ruskin, was arrested and booked into a Hillsborough County jail Wednesday. In addition to the four counts of sexual battery announced Thursday, Garcia now faces one additional count of sexual battery, one count of battery and three counts of unlicensed massage practice, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Garcia told detectives he received massage training in Mexico. Investigators think he has been operating a massage business from his Ruskin home for at least 12 years, and they say that Garcia, who only speaks Spanish, predominantly served clients who only spoke Spanish as well, according to the release.

Garcia was being held without bail on a detainer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office says Garcia may have abused others; if so, they are asked to contact detectives at 813-247-8200.

Times staff writer Josh Fiallo contributed to this report.