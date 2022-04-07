Ruskin masseuse sexually battered client in his home, deputies say

RUSKIN — An unlicensed masseuse has been arrested on charges that he sexually battered a client in his home last month, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jose Garcia, 68, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of sexual battery, jail records show. Deputies say he battered a woman after she came to his home on March 29 with hopes of having her back pain alleviated.

Deputies did not release the age of the woman but confirmed she is older than 18.

Garcia admitted to battering the woman, deputies said, and told detectives he operated a massage business from his home for 12 years after he received training in Mexico. Deputies say his client base was largely Hispanic and most, if not all, only spoke Spanish.

Garcia’s address listed in jail records is 608 Ocean Mist Court in the Fairmont Mobile Estates neighborhood. He was being held without bail Tuesday on a retainer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Deputies say there could be more victims and are asking past clients of Garcia, or anyone who has information about his business, to call the Sheriff’s Office at (813)-247-8200.