Ruskin woman arrested in DUI crash that left 2 dead Halloween night

A Ruskin woman was arrested Saturday on charges of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter after a Halloween night crash left two dead, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 9:43 p.m. Oct. 31, Katrina Mattice, 41, was driving north on 4th Street NW, approaching the intersection at 11th Avenue NW, an arrest report said. Mattice had two passengers in her 2020 grey Ford Fusion, Justin Kickbush, 35, in the front, and Jeffrey Kickbush, 32, in the back left.

At the same time, Antonio Woods, 49, was headed west on 11th Avenue NW in a 2012 Nissan Titan pickup truck.

Mattice failed to stop at a stop sign, the report said, and drove into the driver’s side of the pickup, pushing it through a chain-link fence until it stopped in the yard of a home.

Mattice’s car came to a stop straddling a curb. Preliminary estimates show she was driving at least 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, the report said.

A nearby Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy heard the crash and headed to the scene. Mattice, Jeffery Kickbush and Woods were taken to Tampa General Hospital, where Woods died. Justin Kickbush was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, where he died.

Home surveillance video confirmed that Mattice failed to stop at the stop sign, the report said.

Woods was born in Philadelphia and was known to friends as “The Woodyman” or “Woody,” according to an obituary. He joined the military at 18 and went on to complete Army Ranger school and other specialty schools, including Green Berets and Halo Jumpmaster.

“Antonio was a man with a big heart, always quick to laugh, a man who was well loved in his community,” the obituary said.

Jeffrey Kickbush said in a sworn statement to detectives that he and Justin were at a Halloween Party before the crash and identified Mattice as the driver, the report said. Mattice told hospital staff she drank six or more alcoholic beverages the day of the crash and is a daily marijuana user, the report said.

Mattice was arrested Saturday at Tampa General, nearly three weeks after the crash, on two counts of felony vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI manslaughter, one felony count of DUI with serious bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of DUI with property damage. A self-employed home health care worker, she was released after posting bail, according to jail records.

A phone number for Mattice listed on her traffic citation was disconnected and she could not immediately be reached.