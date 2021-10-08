Russel Metals' (TSE:RUS) 680% YoY earnings expansion surpassed the shareholder returns over the past year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) share price is 69% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 28% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 29% in three years.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Russel Metals

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Russel Metals boasted truly magnificent EPS growth in the last year. This remarkable growth rate may not be sustainable, but it is still impressive. We are not surprised the share price is up. We're real advocates of letting inflection points like this guide our research as stock pickers.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Russel Metals has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Russel Metals, it has a TSR of 78% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Russel Metals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 78% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 17% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Russel Metals has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pandora Papers reveal new details about how a Miami businessman out-trumped Trump

    Orestes Fintiklis thrust himself into the public eye with an audacious acquisition of a Panamanian luxury hotel that sported the surname of the 45th U.S. president, Donald J. Trump.

  • Hedge fund legend David Einhorn warns investors aren't doing their homework, predicts stubborn inflation, and says crypto is too complex for him in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.

    The Greenlight Capital boss said too few investors are scrutinizing financials, and blamed product shortages on underinvestment in staid companies.

  • Even Cathie Wood Can't Outperform This Unstoppable Growth Stock

    Providing an improved customer experience is propelling this health and wellness business to new heights.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • If You Invested $1,000 in AMD in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Lisa Su became Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) CEO on Oct. 8, 2014, the chipmaker's stock traded at about $3 per share. Today, AMD trades at just over $100 per share -- so a $1,000 investment in the chipmaker on Su's first day would be worth more than $31,000 today. During those seven years, a $1,000 investment in AMD's rival Intel would be worth less than $1,600 today.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green. The easiest way to begin this list is with the cannabis stock that I referred to as the absolute worst place to put your money to work in the weed industry, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Between cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments, Sundial is lugging around about $950 million, with no debt.

  • 3 Lightning-Quick Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,334% to 22,562% in 3 Years

    Growth stocks have dominated the investing landscape since the end of the Great Recession in 2009 -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-growing companies to borrow at will. Based on their 2020 sales, the following three lightning-quick growth stocks are expected by Wall Street to deliver sales increases ranging from a low of 1,334% to a high of 22,562% by 2023.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could surge next

    Heads-up. This trio of Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • Is There Any Hope Left for Cardano?

    Ever since Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) much-anticipated Alonzo hard fork -- or a radical change in a blockchain's protocol on Sept 12, which enabled self-executing, programmable agreements (smart contracts) on its blockchain -- investors have been dumping the network's native ADA coins. With much of its prospects already baked into its $70 billion market cap, now's the time for Cardano to live up to its expectations. Unfortunately, Cardano projects are still in their infancy.

  • The SEC just approved the closest thing to a US bitcoin ETF you can buy, for now

    The ETF tracks firms that hold a majority of their net assets in bitcoin or get a majority of their profit or sales from bitcoin-related activities.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day.

  • Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 10 Newest Stock Picks This Year

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood stock portfolio: 10 newest stock picks this year. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 5 Newest Stock Picks This Year. Cathie Wood is a well-known star stock picker who manages disruptive innovation-focused portfolios through her ETFs. […]

  • This Growth Stock Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2031

    Last year, the pandemic proved the importance of a digital-first business model. More consumers are shopping online and connecting with brands through the internet, and companies that hope to win and maintain customer loyalty need a strong digital presence. With that in mind, PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) should be on your watchlist.

  • What IBM CEO Arvind Krishna wants you to know about Red Hat's $1 trillion opportunity

    Speaking two years after the $34 billion Red Hat deal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said confidence in the strategy has only intensified.