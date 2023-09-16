Russell Brand’s evolution from left-wing comedian to podcast hero of the alt-right

Once known for the comedy which he used to skewer the political establishment in the early-2010s, how has Russell Brand evolved into an anti-woke podcast hero of the alt-right with a subscriber base of 6.59m on YouTube?

Brand grew up in Essex with his mother after his parents separated when he was six months old. He was diagnosed with ADHD and developed bulimia at 14. At 16, after disagreements with his mother’s boyfriend, Brand left the family home and began taking drugs. In 1991, he was accepted into Italia Conti drama school on a scholarship from Essex County Council but was expelled due to drug use and poor attendance.

Brand made it onto the London and Edinburgh comedy scene in 2000, aged 25, and began a presenting career with a stint on MTV’s Dancefloor Chart where he toured clubs in London and Ibiza, projecting himself as a figure of anarchic mirth. He has always courted controversy and was fired after coming to work dressed as Osama Bin Laden.

In 2002, Brand began bringing counter-cultural views into the mainstream with a short-lived television series RE:Brand on the now-defunct UK Play, in which he aimed to challenge taboos by meeting a neo-Nazi, inviting a homeless man to live with him, and masturbating another man in a public toilet.

He returned to the Fringe in 2004 with a one-man show discussing his heroin addiction, which received critical acclaim. A nationwide tour of a show about his caddish reputation hastened his move from counter-cultural outsider to ubiquitous mainstreamer: in 2007 he performed for Elizabeth II at the Royal Variety Performance.

James Blunt, Russell Brand and English National Ballet principal dancer Agnes Oaks after the Royal Variety Performance, 2007 - Anna Gowthorpe

By then a Guardian columnist, he published his autobiography My Booky Wook, detailing his drug abuse, troubled relationship with his father, promiscuity and sex addiction.

As his star was on the rise in America, Sachsgate – when Brand and Jonathan Ross left a series of lewd messages for Andrew Sachs, about Brand’s relationship with his granddaughter – resulted in a BBC suspension and Brand stepping away from his presenting role to focus on film roles.

With mainstream success, Brand’s politics came to the fore. In a 2013 Newsnight interview with Jeremy Paxman, Brand described British democracy as ‘ineffectual’ and encouraged viewers not to vote.

Asked in another Newsnight interview whether 9/11 had been perpetrated by the US government, Brand replied: “we have to remain open-minded to [that] kind of possibility”.

He guest-edited an issue of the New Statesman where he railed against capitalism and supported environmental issues and he continued to make frequent appearances at political demonstrations, criticising austerity, the war on drugs, and UK independence from the EU. In another book, Revolution he expounded on these points.

In 2015 he was still aligned with the left: ahead of the general election, Brand interviewed Labour leader Ed Miliband on his YouTube show ‘The Trews’ (a portmanteau of ‘true news’) where he encouraged viewers to vote Labour or Green. Later Brand supported Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour leadership bid, but when the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, Brand pivoted to his current persona, sharing anti-vaccine talking points and pro-Russian conspiracies in relation to the war in Ukraine. Brand’s TikTok channel was a source of Covid-19 misinformation: in 2022 he was forced to retract a claim that the drug ivermectin was an effective treatment.

He currently has more than 13m subscribers to his accounts on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and the right-wing streaming site Rumble, with more than six million on YouTube, where he posts daily and has been sharing videos for more than a decade, filmed from his home in Henley, where he lives with his wife and two daughters. About 300,000 watch his Rumble show daily.

He was making political videos for YouTube regularly long before the current generation of influencers; what’s changed is the intensity and frequency of his output (making multiple videos a day), and the kind of guests he features (increasingly those from the hard-right).

His success at building such a strong online audience is partly that his persona has remained the same, using the same passionate-but-mocking delivery, and the same rhetoric about capitalism; the elites; the mainstream media. Increasingly, his content attracts and panders to an alt-right audience.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.