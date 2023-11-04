Russell Brand faces US sex assault case lawsuit

Russell Brand has been accused of sexually assaulting a female extra in New York City during the filming of romantic comedy Arthur.

The lawsuit, filed in the New York Supreme Court by a woman only referred to as Jane Doe, comes six weeks after Brand was accused of multiple sex offence allegations by four women in the British media.

UK police forces have said they are investigating allegations made against Brand, but the allegation in New York City is understood to be the first brought against him at court.

The case has been filed under the Adult Survivor’s Act, New York legislation which allows alleged victims of sexual offences for which the statute of limitations has passed to file civil suits for a one-year period between Nov 24 2022 and Nov 24 2023.

The woman behind the accusation wants the New York Supreme Court to allow her to sue Brand anonymously citing fears of alleged reprisals.

An affidavit filed in the case by Jane Doe claims that Brand “appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set” before the alleged assault.

The court papers also allege that Brand exposed his penis to the victim “in full view of the cast and crew.” Arthur was filmed in New York City in spring and summer 2010 with some scenes reshot in 2011, the year it was released in cinemas.

“The sexual assault happened later that same day when I was in the bathroom,” the affidavit alleges. “Mr Brand entered after me and assaulted me, as a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside.”

It continues: “As a result of the sexual abuse, I suffered and continue to suffer extreme embarrassment, shame, and fear. I am concerned that if my identity becomes known publicly in relation to this sexual abuse claim, that embarrassment, shame and fear will be significantly worsened.

Russell Brand on the set of Arthur - Darla Khazei/AP

“Since this case involves a celebrity, I am also concerned that it will be of interest to a lot of people, which would only further exacerbate those feelings of embarrassment, shame, and fear, leading to irreparable harm to my mental health.”

The filing, submitted by New York lawyer Jordan K Merson, also claimed in a restraining order against Brand that his client had “already appeared to be retaliated against for trying to reject Brand’s advances when she was not allowed back on the second and third day of her work assignment”.

Distributor Warner Bros Pictures was also named as a defendant in the case, along with other companies involved in the movie’s production. They are accused of negligence and aiding and abetting Brand by tolerating his behaviour on set.

Brand has largely stopped appearing in mainstream media but has built up a large online following with conspiracy theory videos and anti-establishment takes.

Following the initial allegations against Brand, YouTube announced it was stopping him from making money from his 6.6 million subscribers and he moved his live videos over to the Rumble platform.

Allegations from four women towards Brand were first made in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Relationships ‘were absolutely, always consensual’

They claimed the actor had carried out sexual offences in the UK and Los Angeles during a seven-year period, between 2006 and 2013, when he held high-profile jobs at BBC Radio 2, Channel 4 and as a Hollywood actor.

Since then the Metropolitan Police said it was investigating allegations of sexual offences made following media reports about Brand, while Thames Valley Police is also looking into reports of harassment and stalking. Brand has not been arrested.

Police in Los Angeles said it was not investigating Brand at the time the allegations emerged.

A day before the media investigation into Brand was published online, the comedian shared a video on social media where he denied the allegations.

In it, he denied “serious criminal allegations” he said were to be made against him, and said his relationships “were absolutely, always consensual”.

