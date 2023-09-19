Russell Brand latest news: Calls for BBC and Channel 4 to make investigation results public

The chair of the Commons culture committee has written to the BBC and Channel 4 urging them to make the results of their investigations into the allegations of sexual assault against Brand public where possible.

Caroline Dinenage MP has written to BBC director general Sir Tim Davie and Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon

In her letters, she told them that anyone who had reported incidents concerning Brand should report them to the police.

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairman also asked for “all information that can be disclosed publicly” about the broadcasters’ internal investigations to be released.

In the letters, published on Monday, Dame Caroline wrote that the allegations regarding the disgraced comedian “raise significant questions not only about the culture of the industry in the past but whether that culture still prevails today.”

She added that the BBC and Channel 4 should “do everything possible not only to ensure that employees, contributors and suppliers feel safe at work, but also create an environment whereby people can speak out when procedures are breached.”

At the weekend four women accused Brand of rape, sexual assault and abuse with the alleged incidents said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013 in Britain and the United States.

On Monday, Scotland Yard confirmed it is investigating an allegation that Brand sexually assaulted a woman in central London 20 years ago.

Brand has vehemently denied all the allegations.

01:44 PM BST

'The BBC must disclose investigation outcome to the public,' says Caroline Dinenage MP

The chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee has written to the director general of the BBC calling for information revealed from its internal investigations to be made public where possible.

In her letter to Tim Davie, Caroline Dinenage said: “It is not enough for any organisation to have appropriate safeguarding and whistleblowing procedures in place: we need to know that these are adhered to.

She added that the BBC needed to set out a timescale for when its internal investigations would be complete.

“Please could you also assure us that, while respecting any potential police investigations, all information that can be disclosed publicly will be so,” she added.

“Finally, we would urge you to encourage people to report incidents to the police.”

01:24 PM BST

Channel 4 CEO writes to Culture Committee Chair over allegations

Alex Mahon, the chief executive of Channel 4, has written to Caroline Dinenage MP, chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, over the allegations concerning Brand.

Ms Mahon said she was “appalled” to learn of the allegations and that the channel had since carried out “extensive” document searches but thus far had found “no evidence to suggest the alleged incidents were brought to the attention of Channel 4 management at the time”.

Ms Mahon added that Channel 4 had asked the production company that had made programmes for the channel featuring Brand, now owned by Banijay UK, tourgently investigate the allegations.

12:22 PM BST

BBC says Brand shows fall 'below public expectations'

A BBC spokesman told The Telegraph: “The BBC does not ban or remove content when it is a matter of public record, unless we have justification for doing so.

“There is limited content featuring Russell Brand on iPlayer and Sounds. We’ve reviewed that content and made a considered decision to remove some of it, having assessed that it now falls below public expectations.”

11:32 AM BST

BBC removes Brand from iPlayer

The BBC has removed shows which feature Russell Brand from its iPlayer site.

An 2018 episode of QI featuring Brand as a panellist and a Joe Wicks podcast where he was a guest appearance from 2021 were available on the platform until Monday evening but have since been taken down.

11:02 AM BST

Demonetisation could impact Brand's earning potential on YouTube

The demonetisation of Brand’s YouTube account is likely to have a significant impact on his earning potential.

He has a dedicated subscribers area on the online community platform Locals, where members can sign up for a minimum 60 dollars (£48) a year - or enter a higher amount if they wish to donate more - in order to access special bonus content from Brand, as well as the opportunity to interact with him directly.

His Instagram account includes a link to a merchandise store - although the webpage says the store is currently under review - and his website is currently selling tickets to a wellness festival scheduled for next summer and hosted by Brand and his wife, with several tiers of weekend tickets costing between £160 and £195 each having already sold out.

The link to the merchandise store on Instagram and a message on Brand’s website note that profits from both the store and festival will go to the Stay Free Foundation - an organisation Brand chairs which works with charities helping people with addiction and mental health issues.

In addition, Brand uses his social media presence to promote his other work, including tickets to his now-postponed live stand-up comedy tour and the range of podcasts he hosts.

According to the most recent figures filed with Companies House, Brand’s personal company which he co-owns with his wife - Pablo Diablo’s Legitimate Business Firm Ltd - saw its net assets more than double from around £2 million to £4.1 million in 2021.

11:01 AM BST

Brand is likely making "£2000-£4000" per video

Brand’s following sits at 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube, 11.2 million followers on Twitter, 1.4 million followers on right-wing video platform Rumble and 3.8 million followers on Instagram.

YouTube is central to Brand’s earning ability, allowing him to earn money from the advertising revenue YouTube makes each time someone watches one of his videos and sees the adverts that appear within and alongside them.

One social media expert told The Guardian they estimate Brand is “likely making £2,000 to £4,000 per video”, not including any affiliate deals or brand sponsorships that may also be running in the background.

Sponsorship is also an area Brand is prominent in, with many of his videos featuring a product mention and link to it at the top of the video’s written description, from which earnings for prominent YouTubers can be significant.

Brand posts videos daily to his Rumble and YouTube accounts - potentially earning thousands each month - and often taps into conspiracy theories and anti-establishment narratives which have become popular in some parts of the online world, but are also known for their ability to drive up view counts with their sensationalist and controversial content.

His videos regularly receive hundreds of thousands of views.

10:32 AM BST

Andrew Sachs' granddaughter Georgina Baillie says she does not see Brand as a rapist

Andrew Sachs’ granddaughter Georgina Baillie has said she does not see Russell Brand as a rapist from her personal experience.

She added that she thought women’s stories of sexual assault should be believed.

Baillie, 38, was at the centre of “Sachsgate” in 2008 when Brand and fellow presenter Jonathan Ross left a series of lewd messages on her grandfather - the Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs’ - answerphone, in which Brand boasted about sleeping with her.

Speaking on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, she said: “He was always very nice to me. It was always clear what the parameters were and that was mutually agreed upon and never did anything untoward happen - apart from that [the Sachsgate tapes].”

She added that she had struggled with addiction for 10 to 15 years and was finding it hard to get sober, and that Brand had helped send her to rehab.

In a separate interview with The Mirror on Saturday, Baillie said that she had used drink and drugs to cope with the aftermath of Sachsgate.

She said that after the tapes, “Russell made millions of pounds doing a stand-up routine about it and that was very hard and painful for me - I was the butt of the joke, I was young and didn’t know how to process it and I turned to drink and drugs.”

She said that Brand had later apologised to her over the fallout from the scandal and had paid for her to go to rehab.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, she said: “I’m not saying they are lies because you know, it was a long time ago. We all… I think they should be believed and get some help.”

“I, from my own personal experience, do not see Russell as a rapist. However, a lot of the evidence is very compelling, so one has to keep an open mind.”

She told The Mirror: “I have complete empathy for anyone who is a survivor of sexual assault - while nothing happened like that to me with Russell, I will always believe survivors.”

Brand has denied all allegations against him.

09:23 AM BST

Fresh claims about Brand

The Times has reported that several other women have since come forward with fresh claims about Brand.

One woman, using the fake name Lisa, told the paper the comedian had sung about Soham killer Ian Huntley during a consensual sexual encounter in 2008.

Another woman, known as Esme, told the Times that Brand had been threatening and verbally abusive towards her when she refused to have sex with him.

08:51 AM BST

Former Labour adviser says Miliband Brand appearance a 'terrible decision'

Comedian and former Labour Party adviser Ayesha Hazarika has said former Labour leader Ed Miliband’s decision to appear on Russell Brand’s show was a “terrible decision”.

During the 2015 election, the now shadow climate secretary appeared on Brand’s former web series, The Trews.

Ms Hazarika told BBC Today: “It was a terrible decision and I would like to say I was not involved in that, because there weren’t a lot of women in the room making these decisions - we were on the pink bus which tells you everything you need to know about how valued women were in terms of making the decisions.”

“But it’s a big lesson there in terms of chasing celebrities for political points,” she added.

In 2015, then deputy leader Harriet Harman led a campaign called Woman to Woman, involving a pink battle bus visiting marginal constituencies.

Ms Hazarika said of Brand: “I have to say it was pretty clear from his behaviour, which he never tried to hide, by the way, that he did have a really big issue with women in terms of how he spoke to women, how he pushed the barrier, and I think he made quite a lot of women feel quite uncomfortable.”

She added that Brand, as a talented performer, did not spend long on the open-mic circuit but was soon “catapulted” to the height of fame and given his own TV show.

A spokesman for Miliband said: “The allegations of rape and sexual assault made against Russell Brand are appalling. They must be fully investigated.

“Ed stands with all victims of sexual violence, and in solidarity with the women who have come forward.”

08:13 AM BST

Steve Barclay calls for transparency at BBC

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that employers like the BBC should be “transparent” about its history of complaints.

“In terms of the BBC it is important for all employers to show transparency, to share what information they have to ensure that where there’s lessons to be learned, those lessons are learnt as quickly as possible.”

07:59 AM BST

YouTube spokesperson explains decision

YouTube has blocked Russell Brand’s account from making money from advertising and merchandise, suspending one of the comedian’s key sources of income following sexual assault allegations.

A spokesman for the Google-owned video site said it was “demonetising” any channels related to Mr Brand and that its rules cover behaviour off the site itself.



“We have suspended monetisation on Russell Brand’s channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy,” a spokesman said. “If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community.”



Mr Brand has 6.6m subscribers on YouTube. Adverts from companies including Currys and Masterclass were running as recently as Monday. The taxi app FreeNow said it had requested that its adverts no longer appear on Mr Brand’s channel.

Mr Brand had used YouTube to respond to allegations over the weekend.

