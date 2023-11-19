Russell Brand quizzed by Met Police over sex offence allegations

Russell Brand has been questioned by the Metropolitan Police in relation to allegations of historical sex offences.

An investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches revealed allegations of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse against the British comedian and actor.

Brand has previously denied the claims.

The Met has confirmed that a man in his 40s attended a police station in south London on 16 November, as first reported by the Times newspaper.

The force said he was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to allegations of "three non-recent sexual offences".

It said inquiries were continuing.

The Met said in September that it would investigate allegations of "non-recent" sexual offences, after receiving a number of allegations.

At the time, it said it was encouraging anyone who believed they may have been a victim of a sexual offence to contact them, "no matter how long ago it was".

Earlier that month, the Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches programme said four women had accused Brand, 48, of sexual offences, including a rape, alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2013.

The investigation claimed he had also behaved inappropriately at work, and displayed predatory and controlling behaviour.

During that time, Brand held several jobs, including at Channel 4 and BBC Radio 2.

The BBC has approached Mr Brand for comment but has not yet heard back.

He has previously denied those claims and said his relationships have "always" been consensual.

The day before the investigation was published online in September, Brand shared a video on social media.

In it, he denied "serious criminal allegations" he said were to be made against him, and said his relationships "were absolutely, always consensual".

Following the allegations of "non-recent" sexual offences reported to the Met later that month, Brand put out another video in which he was critical of the mainstream media but did not directly address the claims against him.