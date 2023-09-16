Russell Brand set to play show in 2,000-seat London theatre despite sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand is set to perform a sold out stand-up comedy show for a 2,000 crowd in London on Saturday as he faces allegations of sexual assault.

The show is set to take place as a documentary is shown on Channel 4 detailing his alleged sexual abuse.

Brand faces allegations from four women, one as young as 16, covering the period from 2006 to 2013 - all of which he denies. Others have accused Brand of predatory and abusive behaviour, which Brand also denies.

The documentary on Channel 4’s Dispatches airs at 9pm and follows on from an investigation published in The Sunday Times.

Brand insisted his relationships were “absolutely always consensual” in an online video posted before the articles were published.

It has been reported that Brand’s alleged victims said the comic forced them into unwanted sex and that he carried on despite being told to stop. Brand also reportedly apologised in the past to one of them for his “embarrassing behaviour”.

Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre has not at the time of writing cancelled Bipolarisation, a show Brand is midway through touring around UK theatres.

As of 7pm Troubadour had not said on social media or its website that the show was off. They did not respond to phone calls from reporters.

However fans had turned up to Wembley Park Theatre in their droves, with one saying: “He’s innocent until proven guilty... I think it’s really good of him to continue.”

Fans have reportedly taken their seats and been told that the comedian is “stuck in traffic on the M40” and so will be arriving late.

Venues in Windsor, Plymouth and Wolverhampton are also yet to cancel the show which will be performed in the coming weeks.

Brand took to social media on Friday night to deny the allegations.

"I don’t mind them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my promiscuous consensual conduct in the past,” he said. “What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations."

He added: "Also, it’s worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack."

