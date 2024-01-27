Russell Council approves resolutions, expresses concerns

Jan. 27—RUSSELL — Russell City Council passed a number of resolutions during Thursday's meeting.

The council voted to approve the following resolutions (among others): adopting streets into the city road system; and a joinder agreement with Kentucky Public Employees' Deferred Compensation Authority for participation in the 457 plan and the 401(k) plan for the benefit of its eligible employees.

The council agreed to appoint Danny Tackett to the City of Russell Tourism and Convention Commission.

It also approved a resolution to open an account at First and Peoples Bank for collecting the transient room and restaurant tax.

Alice Kay Thompson, a Russell councilwoman, addressed the crowd with a summary of 2023 actual plant (hanging pots, flowers, etc.) costs and projected 2024 expenses. She said out of $3,426.74, the city had to pay only $726.74 thanks to donations and grants.

Ron Simpson, Russell's mayor, announced the retirement of Paul Smith, Chief Water Plant Operator, and introduced a new office employee, Amy Frasure, who is taking on the role of a customer service representative.

Simpson said the old Russell High School auditorium is expected to open on June 1, after redoing sewage and electrical work in the building.

Council member Ruth Hopkins addressed the council and crowd on issues inside the Russell Senior Center. She said from dirty windows to cold air to dirty floors, the center needs some work.

"Since the city owns the building, we feel we need to be kept up on what's going on down there," Hopkins said.

Councilman Vincenzo Fressola spoke on a concern about flooding on roadways.

"Flooding has always been and still is a problem in various parts of Russell, specifically Diederich Boulevard coming down the hill from Red Devil on ... there is flooding on Kenwood Drive; we probably need a master plan. It's bigger than us. It only gets worse with time; it's just something I want to put a task force on a quarterly basis."

A new fire truck purchased by the city is expected to arrive in Russell this October, said Russell Fire Chief Billy Selvage.

