Russell County judge decides whether to maintain Kamarie Holland gag order in murder case

A Russell County judge has refused to alter a gag order issued last week in the capital murder case against Jeremy Tremaine Williams, accused of kidnapping and killing 5-year-old Kamarie Holland.

Circuit Judge David Johnson’s order prohibits Russell County authorities’ divulging any further information related to the investigation. Besides the Alabama attorneys and the law enforcement agencies involved, the order applies to “all witnesses, expert and lay.”

They are ordered to make no “extrajudicial statements” related to:

The character or criminal record or anyone involved.

The possibility of any plea, confession or admission.

The results of any testing or nature of any physical evidence.

The guilt or innocence of any suspects.

Any information the attorneys knew is likely to be inadmissible in court.

The order does not apply to officials in Georgia, and Russell County Chief Assistant District Attorney Rick Chancey said it did not cover information on court procedure.

Chancey argued Monday to have the order tailored to more narrowly define what information can’t be released to the press. He noted that reports continue to spread on social media, and authorities cannot correct any unfounded rumors or factual errors, under the gag order.

“There’s going to be media on this case,” he said. Allowing those charged with investigating the case to comment would correct misinformation and reassure the public that the agencies are doing all they can, he added.

Current media coverage likely will have little impact by the time the case comes to trial, he said, asking Johnson to factor the parties’ First Amendment rights in his calculations.

Chancey noted also that relatives of the victim already have agreed to interviews with reporters, regardless of the stipulations in the judge’s order.

“It’s a delicate wire to walk in this case,” he said.

Williams’ defense attorney Chuck Floyd said weakening the order would make it unlikely that Williams could get a fair trial, in an area saturated with such publicity. Should the trial have to be moved because of that, it would be a “costly, difficult process,” he said.

Reports on the case have made national news, he added: “It’s everywhere. It’s on national news, Fox News.”

Johnson told Chancey that law enforcement officials are not prohibited from telling the public they are doing everything possible to clear the case, as long as they reveal no details covered by the gag order.

Should they feel a compelling need to convey more information, they can ask for a court hearing on that particular matter, he added.

Otherwise, his order “remains in full force and effect as currently written,” he said.

The homicide

Kamarie was reported missing around 6 a.m. Dec. 13 from her mother’s home on Bowman Street in Columbus. Her body was found that night in a vacant house Williams once occupied on 15th Avenue in Phenix City, said Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Taylor said the girl had been sexually assaulted and asphyxiated.

Kamarie Holland’s body was found at a vacant house suspect Jeremy Williams once occupied on 15th Avenue in Phenix City, Alabama, said Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor at a Tuesday morning press conference. 12/15/2021

Last week a balloon memorial to Kamarie was outside the house, which is at the corner of 14th Court and 15th Avenue, next to Phenix City’s West End Cemetery.

Investigators captured the suspect that same night at Phenix City’s Bamboo Motel, 3104 Opelika Road, the sheriff said.

During an initial court hearing the next day, Williams, 37, told Judge Johnson he did not want an attorney. Johnson appointed Floyd to give the suspect advice, and that’s when Floyd asked for a gag order to quell pretrial publicity.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams

Floyd since has been assigned to serve as Williams’ full-time attorney.

Kamarie’s funeral will be 11 a.m. EST Wednesday in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, 1514 Fifth Ave., Phenix City, with Pastor T. Brian Hill officiating, according to the funeral home. Visitation will be there Dec. 21, from 3-5 p.m.

A GoFundMe account with a goal of $15,000 has been set up to help pay funeral expenses.