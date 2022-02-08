Russell County Middle School student detained after bringing loaded gun to school, police say

A Russell County Middle School student was detained after bringing a loaded gun to school Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Russell County Sheriff Heath Office.

At around 8:15 a.m. another student alerted a school resource deputy at the middle school that a 14-year-old male student had a handgun with him at the school, according to the release. After making contact with the student, the deputy located the .38 special revolver in the student’s possession.

The student was detained and a mental evaluation will be completed before he goes before a District Court judge, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The case remains under investigation,” the release read. “But the sheriff’s office is unaware of any specific threats to students, teachers or administration.”