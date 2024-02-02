Russell County middle school students could be arrested after selling laced gummies

At least one Russell County Middle School student is expected to be arrested after selling “potentially laced gummies” to other students, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor told the Ledger-Enquirer.

The L-E asked Taylor to specify the alleged substance, but he didn’t provide that information before publication.

“I can say that there was an incident at the middle school yesterday that my office is investigating,” Taylor said in an email Friday. “Potentially laced gummies being sold by middle school students to other students. Several of the students were having to be checked out medically. All are good now that I am aware of.”

Taylor added that “we do anticipate” the investigation to result in the arrest of “1 to 2” juveniles. He didn’t specify what the criminal charges would be.

The L-E didn’t reach Russell County School District superintendent Brenda Coley and Russell County Middle School principal April Parker for comment.