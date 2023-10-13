Russell in custody on charges relating to theft, pursuit

Oct. 12—The Cumberland County man authorities accused of stealing a vehicle and then leading police on a high-speed pursuit in the city during lunch-hour traffic last week has been released from a trauma center and is in custody.

Cumberland County Sheriff's transport officers picked up Jonathan Wayde Russell, 40, Floyd Rd., on charges of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, reckless endangerment and evading arrest the day after the incident.

On Oct. 5, Russell was accused of getting into a man's vehicle, fleeing the Flower's Snacks Outlet on Main St. and traveling to the area of Highland Square. There, Crossville Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled on Elmore Rd., is alleged to have run the red-light at N. Main St. and collided with two other vehicles.

Russell was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga with serious injuries but was released to Hamilton County authorities the next day. He was booked under $24,000 bond.

Russell appeared in General Sessions Court Monday and his case was continued to Oct. 12.

