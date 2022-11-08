Russell Laffitte trial: SC jurors picked, opening arguments to start in 1st Murdaugh trial

A jury of eight men and eight women have been selected to decide the federal case against Russell Laffitte, a former Hampton bank CEO and accused accomplice of Alex Murdaugh’s.

“No Facebook, no Instagram, none of that,” Judge Richard Gergel told the jurors Tuesday, the first day of trial, as he ticked off a list of other social media sits, including Tumblr, Snapchat and YouTube, to avoid.

The trial of Laffitte, 51, in Charleston federal court, is the first of a series of trials connected to the fate of Murdaugh, 54, a disgraced former S.C. lawyer and accused killer whose alleged exploits have been publicized across the state and nation for more than a year.

Murdaugh is an “unindicted co-conspirator” of Laffitte’s, according to legal filings in the former banker’s case. Murdaugh’s name is expected to be mentioned throughout the trial.

Laffitte is charged with bank and wire fraud. The trial is expected to reveal inner workings of a profitable law firm and a small but prominent community bank.

Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank, is accused of being Murdaugh’s accomplice in schemes in which both men allegedly misappropriated and misused nearly $2 million of money belong to Murdaugh’s clients that had been deposited in trust in Laffitte’s bank.

Both men lived and worked in Hampton — Murdaugh as a partner in his powerful family law firm and Laffitte as CEO of his family bank.

“I want you to get your information right here in the courtroom,” Gergel said to jurors Tuesday. “You got the best seat in the house. Nobody else is going to get it any better than you.”

The jury of eight men and eight women picked Tuesday include 12 actual jurors and four alternates, who will sit through the trial and fill in if an actual juror can’t make it through the trial. Because the press and public were excluded from jury selection, there is no way to tell, for the present, who is a juror and who is not.

Gergel also excluded reporters and the public from the courtroom for the final phase of jury selection. About 70 potential jurors, identified only by the numbers they were wearing, filled the six rows of seats in the courtroom.

Story continues

Behind closed doors, prospective jurors were quizzed by the judge on their knowledge of the case, and whether that knowledge would influence their being able to render a fair and impartial juror, one man who wasn’t picked to be a juror told The State newspaper as he left the courthouse.

Jurors must also be able to base their verdict on what they hear from the witness stand and other evidence introduced during the trial and not arguments of lawyers.

“You want thoughtful jurors who are going to be objective, but I would be wary in this day and age of internet and 24-hour news coverage of anyone who comes in and says they haven’t heard about this case,” said Eric Bland, a Columbia attorney whose client — Alania Spohn — was allegedly defrauded by Laffitte.

Spohn is expected to testify for the prosecution, and Bland is standing by the courtroom to monitor court events.

Other prosecution witnesses are expected to include members of Murdaugh’s former law firm, a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation official who will discuss proper bank standards and alleged victims of Murdaugh’s and Laffitte’s fraud schemes.

Laffitte is also expected to take the witness stand in his own defense.

Gergel told the jurors they cannot discuss the case with anyone, even family members.

If family members want to know why jurors can’t talk about the case, Gergel said, “Blame me — everybody else does.”

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.