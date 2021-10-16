Russell PD seeking help in identifying burglar

Oct. 16—Russell Police responded to a reported burglary alarm at Matt's Gold and Pawn at 1:31 a.m. Friday night. It is at 1580 Diederich Blvd.

Upon arrival, units discovered that the side entry door had the glass broken out with a sledgehammer and that one of the showcases had been forced with the same sledgehammer, according to police.

Russell Police are looking for anyone who may have seen any vehicles or person(s) in the area of the business around 1:20 to 1:35 a.m. Police do know that a small white passenger vehicle was in the area at the time of the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Brent Webster at (606) 473-1411.