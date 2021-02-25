Russell Westbrook announces plan to open an academy in South L.A.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Austin Knoblauch
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook dribbles during the second half.
Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook is launching an academy for middle school and high school students in South L.A. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

LeBron James isn't the only high-profile athlete looking to strengthen urban communities by establishing educational and outreach programs.

Washington Wizards standout and former UCLA star Russell Westbrook announced his foundation is partnering with L.A. Promise Fund to launch the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy for middle school and high school students in South L.A.

The newly formed partnerships seeks to create better educational opportunities for children living in South L.A. while preparing them for college and making them "active citizens committed to social change," according to the announcement. People magazine reported that Westbrook is working with his wife Nina Earl and business partner Donnell Beverly on the project.

"Creating and supporting educational opportunities for underserved youth has always been a passion of mine," Westbrook said in a statement. "It's so important that every child has access to a good education regardless of their socioeconomic background."

Westbrook, 32, starred at Leuzinger High School in Lawndale before moving on to UCLA (2006-08). Giving children a chance to succeed is the main reason why he's pushing forward with the educational initiative.

"I not only want to inspire and empower these students, but I want to help provide the essential and necessary resources to set them up for success beyond the classroom," Westbrook said.

In December, James' foundation unveiled its latest endeavor — House Three Thirty — a multifaceted community center in Akron, Ohio, for families in James’ I Promise program that includes a school, low-cost housing and plans for a center where financial planning, job training, physical activity and community events can be housed in a single location.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Russell Westbrook partners with nonprofit to launch L.A. schools for underserved students

    The next project for Russell Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation is opening schools in Los Angeles.

  • 13 Celebrities Who Married Their High School Sweethearts

    To those who left their first loves long in the past, the idea of marrying their high school sweetheart may be way too distant to even contemplate. (We change a lot in our formative years!) But some relationships that started in adolescence have gone on to last a lifetime. Take these 13 celebrities who married their high school sweethearts. They're still with them to this day, even though fame altered their lives almost completely.Some of these couples still in the early years of their marriages, while others have decades of partnership under their belts. And while some got together as teens and have stayed together the entire time, in other cases, things were a little more on-and-off. So read on to find out more about these 13 long-time couples who first met way back when. And for more famous pairs who have been together for years, check out 12 Beloved, Long-Term Celebrity Couples, Then and Now. 1 Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley Jon Bon Jovi and his high school sweetheart had a fun wedding: They got married in Las Vegas! The musician and Dorothea Hurley tied the knot in Nevada in 1989 when they snuck off to the city while he was on tour. When People asked them about the secret to their long relationship, the Bon Jovi frontman said, "Mutual respect. Having grown up together and grown together. And we really like each other. We want to hang out." Hurley added, "I always said I was good at spotting potential too. I have a gift." Together, they have four children.Some celebs marry their high school sweethearts, and some go a very different route. Check out these 22 Celebrities Who Married Their Biggest Fans. 2 LeBron James and Savannah Brinson NBA superstar LeBron James and Savannah Brinson have been together since before James became one of the greatest basketball players of all time. “[Savannah] was down when I was at my high school, no cameras, no lights,” James told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “And she was there with me. You wouldn't be talking to me right now if it weren't for her.” The couple has been married since 2013 and have three children.James and Brinson have moved in and out of their home state of Ohio during his career. For celebs who have followed a similar path, check out 24 Celebrities Who Still Live in Their Hometown. 3 Bono and Ali Hewson U2 singer Bono and his wife Ali Hewson met during high school in Ireland and started dating when they teens. In 2016, the two were interviewed on the red carpet for Glamour's Women of the Year event, and it was 40 years to the day since they got together. "We were teenagers, went to the same high school, and just so happens it was this afternoon I walked her to her bus," Bono said. "Isn't that mad?" They pair have four children.Want to remember the couple was all the rage when you were in high school yourself? This Was the Biggest Celebrity Couple the Year You Graduated. 4 Ron and Cheryl Howard Actor-turned-director Ron Howard has been married to Cheryl Howard since 1975. “I met her, and there was never anybody else,” he told People in 2019. “People say, ‘How’d you do it?’ There’s no technique. There’s no tactic other than communication is really important. You have to learn to communicate and have difficult conversations in constructive ways." He added, "Beyond that, there’s an element of luck because people either grow together or they don’t and I don’t think you can force that.” The Howards have four children, including actor/director Bryce Dallas Howard, and a few grandchildren, too. 5 Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Country singer Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins met when they were children and ended up dating briefly in high school. “She was just like the All-American, friendliest, nicest. She was tall, blond, beautiful, pretty much the total package for any dude from sixth grade all the way through high school,” Rhett told the Tennessean in 2016. He and Akins got back together for good in their early 20s, got engaged six months later, and have been married since 2012. They now have three children.For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 6 Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus Snoop Dogg (aka Calvin Broadus Jr.) and his wife Shante Broadus have been married since 1997, and met when they were both high school students in Long Beach, California. They've had some publicized ups and downs over the years—including a divorce filing—but they're still together to this day. They have three children together and five grandchildren.In addition to his wife, Snoop Dogg went to high school with a future famous actor. Find out who in 35 Celebrities You Didn't Realize Grew Up Together. 7 LL Cool J and Simone Smith LL Cool J (real name: James Smith) and Simone Smith got married in 1995, after first getting together when they were teens. And they've been through a lot. In 2004, Smith was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer called chondrosarcoma. In 2019, Entertainment Tonight reported that she had been cancer-free for 14 years, and the couple spoke about how the rapper and actor supported her during her battle. On Valentine's Day this year, Smith wrote on Instagram, "We gotta throwback kind of L💜VE‼️Happy Love Day y’all!!!" alongside an old photo of them together. They share four children. 8 Jeff Daniels and Kathleen Treado Jeff Daniels and his wife Kathleen Treado have been married for over 40 years. They both grew up in Chelsea, Michigan, and they married in 1979. While they've kept their married life pretty private, the Dumb and Dumber actor did once tell a story about accidentally leaving his wife at a truck stop while on an RV trip. The couple, who are still together after that incident, share three children.For romances that came out of strong friendships, here are 16 Celebrity Couples Who Were Friends First. 9 Ja Rule and Aisha Atkins Ja Rule (or, Jeffrey Atkins) and Aisha Atkins have been through a lot in their marriage, including some salacious rumors and his time in prison for tax evasion and gun possession. But, they're still together after 20 years of marriage and have three children. They even had a reality show about their family called Follow the Rules. For their anniversary last year, Atkins wrote on Instagram, "It’s been said the first year of marriage is the hardest well here we are at 19 years! We’ve been through every emotional roller coaster together and weathered every storm!" 10 Carli Lloyd and Brian Hollins U.S. Women's National Soccer Team player Carli Lloyd has been married to golfer Brian Hollins since 2016, but this athletic couple has been together since their teen years. In an Instagram post about their fourth wedding anniversary in 2020, Lloyd shared that it was also their 20th anniversary as a couple. "Nothing can ever tear us apart," the Olympic gold medalist wrote. "Here’s to continuing to build a life together packed with endless memories, smiles, and good times. 11 Stephen and Ayesha Curry Stephen and Ayesha Curry's story is a little different from the other ones on this list. The NBA player and cookbook author met at a church youth group in North Carolina when they were teenagers, but didn't start dating until a few years later. "He was the cute boy at church that all of the girls were obsessed with, so I made a generalization that maybe he wasn’t for me," Ayesha told People. But, after meeting up in Los Angeles later, they went on a date and hit it off. Now, they've been married for 10 years and have three kids. 12 Heather Morris and Taylor Hubbell Glee star Heather Morris married Taylor Hubbell in 2015. Like the Currys, they knew each other as teens, but started dating after high school. They went to the same school in Arizona and "knew of each other," the actor and dancer told AZ Central. Not long after their wedding, they told Us Weekly that being married didn’t really change anything for them. “The only difference is the ring. I don't wear jewelry, so that’s an adjustment for me,” Hubbell said. Morris added that being married “is exactly the same!” The couple have two sons. 13 Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford Lastly, we have rapper Kendrick Lamar and his fiancée Whitney Alford. That's right, Lamar and Alford aren't married yet—at least as far as the public knows—but they did get together when they were both in high school in California. Lamar and Alford keep their life very private, but he did confirm their engagement in 2015, and in 2019, it was reported that they had welcomed their first child. "I wouldn't even call her my girl," Lamar told Billboard of Alford in 2015. "That's my best friend. I don't even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion—she's somebody I can tell my fears to."Learn even more about famous couples with 16 Celebrity Couples You Didn't Realize Aren't Married.

  • ‘What’s In It For Us’ podcast’s first annual Best and Blackest Awards

    In commemoration of Black History Month, this week the What’s In It For Us podcast is teaming up with the Dear Culture podcast to bring you our first annual Best and Blackest Awards! Joined by theGrio’s Senior Writer and Executive Producer Blue Telusma, our hosts review and react to 2020’s most memorable best, not-so-best, and Blackest moments.

  • Ireland sees strong early evidence that vaccines are working

    Ireland is beginning to see strong early evidence that its COVID-19 vaccine rollout is protecting healthcare workers and care home residents from catching the disease, health officials said on Thursday. Ireland has administered almost 360,000 vaccines among its population of 4.9 million, so far to healthcare workers, care home residents and most recently people aged over 85. Ireland is mainly relying on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and has administered much smaller amounts of the Moderna and AstraZeneca shots.

  • Brisbane leads race to host 2032 Olympics

    Brisbane has emerged as the frontrunner to host the 2032 Olympic Games.The Australian city was named as the preferred partner by the IOC president during a press conference in Switzerland on Wednesday.The designation means talks will begin between Brisbane and the organisers of the games, before a final vote sometime this year.Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk:"We are very excited by this development. It puts Queensland in the box seat and I know that every level of government is absolutely united in working together to make this happen."Budapest, Indonesia, China, and Doha, had all expressed interest in hosting the event.But Brisbane stood out, with its high number of existing venues, experience in organising major events and favourable weather.The Head of the Future Host Commission, Kristin Kloster Aasen, said Brisbane had a good legacy and venue plan.In 2019, the IOC overhauled its bidding rules to reduce costs and make the application process easier for cities.There are now no official candidate cities campaigning ahead of the IOC's vote.Should Brisbane go ahead as the host city, it will become the third Australian city to host the Summer Games after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

  • No Need to Call an Architect—These 9 Room Dividers Elegantly Get the Job Done

    From ornate to subtle, these beautiful screens double as functional artOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Boeing working with regulators, customers on return of 737 MAX in Asia: executive

    Boeing Co is working with regulators and customers to return the 737 MAX to the skies in Asia, a senior executive said on Thursday, where it remains grounded nearly two years after two deadly crashes even though it has returned in other markets. "We're continuing to work with global regulators and our customers to return the 737 MAX to service worldwide," Boeing Vice President Commercial Marketing Darren Hulst told reporters during a briefing on the Southeast Asian market.

  • New Zealand edges Australia by four runs in 2nd T20

    Martin Guptill made a spectacular return to form, hitting eight sixes in a 50-ball innings of 97 which lifted New Zealand to a thrilling win over Australia by four runs in the second Twenty20 cricket international. Guptill led New Zealand to 219-7 as it batted first after losing the toss Thursday and Australia seemed out of the match when it slumped to 113-6 after 13 overs.

  • Indonesia presses regional effort to resolve Myanmar crisis

    Regional diplomatic efforts to resolve Myanmar's political crisis intensified Wednesday, while protests continued in Yangon and other cities calling for the country's coup makers to step down and return Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government to power. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visited the Thai capital, Bangkok, and held three-way talks with her Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai and Myanmar’s new foreign minister, retired army colonel Wunna Maung Lwin, who also traveled to Thailand.

  • Billie Eilish's documentary gives an intimate look at her secret relationship with rapper 7: AMP - and why she decided to end it

    They began dating in late 2018, when Eilish was 16. The film chronicles her frustration with his "lack of effort" and "self-destructive" behavior.

  • How a woman lives in a 500-square-foot apartment with 2 roommates, a dog, 100 houseplants - and zero clutter

    Maximalist Bruna Mello lives in a sunny, vibrant tiny apartment in South London, and she doesn't let the small space keep her from collecting things.

  • Coinbase says the entire crypto market could be destabilized if Bitcoin's anonymous creator is ever revealed or sells their $30 billion stake

    Satoshi Nakamoto owns about 5% of the bitcoin market. If their 1.1 million cache was transferred, bitcoin prices could plummet, Coinbase said.

  • Female track star on lawsuit to stop trans athletes from competing: ‘Biological males are taking our medals’

    Less than 48 hours into his presidency, Joe Biden took steps towards protecting the rights of transgender athletes looking to participate as their identified gender in both high school and college sports. Wednesday, Alanna Smith, who filed the lawsuit with fellow athletes Selina Soule and Chelsea Mitchell, appeared on Fox News with her lawyer to denounce the actions of the current administration.

  • New York prosecutors finally have Trump's tax records — and the public will likely never see them

    In the race to get former President Donald Trump's tax records, New York prosecutors have won. While it was more of a marathon than a sprint, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday that it had received Trump's tax records a year and a half after first requesting them. Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance and his team will now be able to dig through what sources tell CNN are "millions of pages" of documents spanning January 2011 to August 2019. Vance got the documents, which include financial statements and engagement agreements, from Trump's accounting firm Mazars USA. The transfer happened within an hour of the Supreme Court ordering that Mazars hand over the documents on Monday, Vance's spokesperson told reporters. Forensic accountants and analysts are now prepared to root through the records to find potential fraud or wrongdoing by the former president. But because the records were handed over as part of a grand jury investigation, they're unlikely to ever be made public. Democrats in the House had meanwhile been trying to access Trump's tax returns from the time they gained a majority two years ago. Courts had ruled both for and against the Democrats' subpoenas, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ultimately decided in December not to rule in the case, essentially letting Trump run out the clock. It's unclear if Congress will try to pursue Trump's records again now that he's out of the White House. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpThe GOP's apathy for governing is being exposed

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene escalates LGBTQ rights debate with attack on colleague's transgender daughter

    A debate on the House floor over a bill that would extend civil rights protections to the LGBTQ community spilled over into the halls of Congress on Wednesday.

  • US shifts state grant focus to extremism, cyberthreats

    State and local governments will be required to spend a portion of nearly $1.9 billion in annual federal public safety grants on the fight against domestic extremism and improved cybersecurity, the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday. The requirement reflects the security priorities of President Joe Biden's new administration as it confronts a growing threat from extremists and the fallout from a suspected Russian hack of government and private-sector computer networks. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said it was the first time since the agency, which was created in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, had directed that domestic violent extremism be specified as a national priority in programs to help state and local law enforcement agencies respond to emergencies.

  • Acting Capitol Police chief: Phone logs show Jan. 6 National Guard approval was delayed

    Acting U.S. Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman testified on Thursday that cellphone records show former USCP chief Steven Sund requested National Guard support from the House sergeant-at-arms as early as 12:58pm on Jan. 6, but he did not receive approval until over an hour later.Why it matters: Sund and former House sergeant-at-arms Paul Irving clashed at a Senate hearing on Tuesday over a dispute in the timeline for when Capitol Police requested the National Guard during the Capitol insurrection.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIrving insisted that he has no recollection of receiving the request until after 2pm. Lawmakers are looking for accountability over that hour of lost time, when pro-Trump rioters were able to breach and ransack the Capitol."I did not get a request at 1:09 that I can remember," Irving, who resigned after the insurrection, testified. "The first conversation I had with chief Sund in that timeframe was 1:28, 1:30. In that conversation, he indicated that conditions were deteriorating and he might be looking for National Guard approval."Details: Pittman testified to a House subcommittee that Sund's phone records show the former chief first reached out for National Guard support to Irving at 12:58pm.Sund then spoke to former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger to make the same request at 1:05pm, per Pittman.Pittman says Sund repeated his request to Irving at 1:28pm, then spoke to him again at 1:34pm, 1:39pm and 1:45pm.Go deeper: Pittman testifies officers were unsure of lethal force rules on Jan. 6Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • College library shut down after discovery of venomous ‘Mediterranean recluse’ spiders

    The building was closed for two days out of an abundance of caution

  • New Findings on 2 Ways Children Become Seriously Ill from the Coronavirus

    A large nationwide study has found important differences in the two major ways in which children have become seriously ill from the coronavirus, findings that may help doctors and parents better recognize the conditions and understand more about the children at risk for each one. The study, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA, analyzed 1,116 cases of young people who were treated at 66 hospitals in 31 states. Slightly more than half the patients had acute COVID-19, the predominantly lung-related illness that afflicts most adults who get sick from the virus, while 539 patients had the inflammatory syndrome that has erupted in some children weeks after they have had a typically mild initial infection. The researchers found some similarities but also significant differences in the symptoms and characteristics of the patients, who ranged from infants to 20-year-olds and were hospitalized last year between March 15 and October 31. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Young people with the syndrome, called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, were more likely to be between 6 and 12 years of age, while more than 80% of the patients with acute COVID-19 were either younger than 6 or older than 12. More than two-thirds of patients with either condition were Black or Hispanic, which experts say most likely reflects socioeconomic and other factors that have disproportionately exposed some communities to the virus. “It’s still shocking that the overwhelming majority of the patients are nonwhite, and that is true for MIS-C and for acute COVID,” said Dr. Jean Ballweg, medical director of pediatric heart transplant and advanced heart failure at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, who was not involved in the study. “There’s clearly racial disparity there.” For reasons that are unclear, while Hispanic young people seemed equally likely to be at risk for both conditions, Black children appeared to be at greater risk for developing the inflammatory syndrome than the acute illness, said Dr. Adrienne Randolph, senior author of the study and a pediatric critical care specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital. One potential clue mentioned by the authors is that with Kawasaki disease, a rare childhood inflammatory syndrome that has similarities with some aspects of MIS-C, Black children appear to have greater frequency of heart abnormalities and are less responsive to one of the standard treatments, intravenous immunoglobulin. The researchers found that young people with the inflammatory syndrome were significantly more likely to have had no underlying medical conditions than those with acute COVID-19. Still, more than a third of patients with acute COVID had no previous medical condition. “It’s not like previously healthy kids are completely scot-free here,” Randolph said. The study evaluated obesity separately from other underlying health conditions and only in patients who were age 2 or older, finding that a somewhat higher percentage of the young people with acute COVID-19 were obese. Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of British Columbia, who was not involved in the study, said he was not convinced that the findings established that healthy children were at higher risk for MIS-C. It could be “mostly a numbers game, with the proportion of kids infected and the proportion of healthy kids out there, rather than saying that there’s something immune in healthy kids that puts them at a disproportionately higher risk,” he said. Overall, he said, the study’s documentation of the differences between the two conditions was useful, especially because it reflected “a reasonably representative set of hospitals across the U.S.” Young people with the inflammatory syndrome were more likely to need to be treated in intensive care units. Their symptoms were much more likely to include gastrointestinal problems, inflammation and to involve the skin and mucous membranes. They were also much more likely to have heart-related issues, although many of the acute COVID patients did not receive detailed cardiac assessments, the study noted. Roughly the same proportion of patients with each condition — more than half — needed respiratory support, with slightly less than a third of those needing mechanical ventilation. Roughly the same number of patients in each group died: 10 with MIS-C and eight with acute COVID-19. The data does not reflect a recent surge in cases of the inflammatory syndrome that followed a rise in overall COVID-19 infections across the country during the winter holiday season. Some hospitals have reported that there have been a greater number of seriously ill MIS-C patients in the current wave compared with previous waves. “I am going to be fascinated to see comparison from Nov. 1 forward versus this group, because I think we all felt that the kids with MIS-C have been even more sick recently,” Ballweg said. An optimistic sign from the study was that most of the severe cardiac problems in young people with the inflammatory syndrome improved to normal condition within 30 days. Still, Randolph said any residual effects remain unknown, which is why one of her co-authors, Dr. Jane Newburger, associate chief for academic affairs in Boston Children’s Hospital’s cardiology department, is leading a nationwide study to follow children with the inflammatory syndrome for up to five years. “We can’t say 100% for sure that everything’s going to be normal long term,” Randolph said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump's migrant-family-separation scheme, called Biden's immigration policies 'cruel' and 'inhumane'

    The family-separation policy made Miller one of the most controversial Trump officials. He even put conservatives on edge.