Russell Wilson addresses contract dispute that preceded benching by Broncos
Russell Wilson addresses contract dispute that preceded benching by Broncos. Wilson admitted he was 'disappointed'
Russell Wilson addresses contract dispute that preceded benching by Broncos. Wilson admitted he was 'disappointed'
The quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since his demotion.
Russell Wilson's future in Denver is in doubt after Wednesday's news.
We can all talk about how much Wilson is getting paid, but the truth is Wilson likely wouldn’t be starting in Denver next season even if he was making half of his scheduled paycheck.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
The deal reportedly contains an opt-out after the first year.
Jason Fitz is joined by ESPN's Mina Kimes to cap off the last week of 2023 as we prepare for Week 17 of NFL action. Fitz and Mina start off by discussing the Russell Wilson benching, what went wrong in Denver and Russ' potential future as a starting NFL quarterback. Fitz and Mina also discuss how weird 2023 has been for the quarterback position and which teams could consider themselves a mid-level quarterback away from deep playoff contention. Next, the duo dive into some New Year's resolutions for playoff teams, as they analyze what the NFL's playoff contenders need to be focused on improving about themselves over the next few weeks to make it to the Super Bowl. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, and the duo have a lot to get to as they get a front office perspective on the latest news of the week. Fitz and Michael cover the Russell Wilson benching and how that works in a front office, quarterback contracts and how much is too much (do you give Brock Purdy $50M when it's time?) and their year-end awards for both coach of the year and GM of the year.
Last year, we compiled a list of 2022’s most poorly handled data breaches, looking back at the bad behavior of corporate giants when faced with hacks and breaches. The Electoral Commission, the watchdog responsible for overseeing elections in the United Kingdom, confirmed in August that it had been targeted by “hostile actors” that accessed the personal details — including full names, email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers and any personal images sent to the Commission — on as many as 40 million U.K. voters. While it may sound like the Electoral Commission was upfront about the cyberattack and its impact, the incident occurred in August 2021 — some two years ago — when hackers first gained access to the Commission's systems.
Ford has adjusted MSRPs on the 2024 Bronco again after raising prices in August. The bumps are smaller this time, from $200 to $560.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Nick Saban's apparently taking no chances with a trip to the national title game at stake.
The Bills pass-rusher turned himself in to police on a felony domestic violence charge last month.
Explore generative AI's promise and challenges, navigating ethical dilemmas and learning from Sam Altman's leadership shift at OpenAI.
Can Jackson help the Texans to the playoffs — and stay on the field?
Trevor Siemian is in line for another start in Week 17.
Sam Howell will go to the bench after a terrible slump.
On Wednesday, an appeals court paused a ban issued by the International Trade Commission on the sale of Apple Watches in the United States.
Taylor replaced DeVito at halftime during Monday night's loss to the Eagles.
Women's college basketball had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from LSU's rise to Caitlin Clark's dominance to UConn's fall. Here are the top moments of 2023.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
From the World Baseball Classic to the World Series, these are the moments that made us love baseball in 2023.