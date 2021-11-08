‘Russell Wilson Is a Lucky Guy’: Ciara’s Recent Fashion Post Left Fans Shook

Ciara’s latest glam upload turned heads on Nov. 6 after the singer shared images of her all-black look.

In the Instagram post captioned “Lita by Ciara +Dolce,” Ciara — who is currently in Venice, Italy — is wearing leather pants from her own line with a Dolce & Gabbana form-fitting top.

Ciara’s latest fashion photos left fans speechless. @ciara/Instagram

In addition to the combination fashion pieces, the 36-year-old gave fans a closer look at the ensemble with various poses. The list included several full-body angles, a close-up, and a black-and-white image that helped accentuate the attire’s tiny details. As fans viewed Ciara’s post, many marveled over her latest look.

“You should be illegal @ciara dayummmnmnnnnnnnnn.”

“Your beauty is outta this world. Also, you stay looking younger lol I thought this was a throwback for a second.”

“Always looking [fire emoji].”

“You do it every time, always slay.”

“Live Ciara, Live…….. you look Gorg, A walking Doll #italy.”

Ciara. (Photos: @ciara/Instagram)

Among the compliments, several people mentioned Ciara’s husband, injured Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. One wrote, “Russell Wilson is one lucky guy.” Another said, “Hey, can’t relate Ci!!!!! They’re used to filters and lots of makeup. Look at you fresh face and fine af @dangerusswilson hope you know how good you have it.”

An Instagram user expressed how happy they were Ciara became the best version of herself since being with Wilson. They stated, “Happy you found a real man like Russell to bring the best out of you.”

Ciara and Wilson, who began dating in 2015, got married a year later in England. Since then, the couple has welcomed two children, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and 1-year-old son Win Harrison Wilson. The singer also has son Future Wilburn from a previous relationship.

The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary earlier this summer with a trip to Italy. Ciara penned a touching message to her husband while sharing an image of the pair. She wrote, “5 Years & Forever To Go. There’s no place I’d rather be. Cherishing every step of the way. #HappyAnniversary My Love @DangeRussWilson. You Are My Everything! Ti Amo Tanto Mi Amore.”