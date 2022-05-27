Russellville woman charged with trafficking fentanyl

May 27—MOULTON — A 21-year-old Russellville woman was in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $1.5 million after she was charged with trafficking fentanyl on Thursday, according to court documents.

Moulton police picked up Emma Grace Nichols in the parking lot of Walmart on Alabama 24 in Moulton after loss prevention personnel detained her for trespassing and theft, the court complaint said. She left the store without paying for a soft drink, court records showed.

The court file said police officer Adam Lentz found 10 grams of fentanyl concealed on Nichols when she was questioned in the parking lot.

A court complaint filed by Lentz said Nichols was previously indicted by a Colbert County grand jury for trafficking fentanyl.

