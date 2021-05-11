Russia: 19-year-old gunman killed at least 7 students, teacher at middle school
Russian officials say a 19-year-old gunman attacked a school in the city of Kazan on Tuesday morning, leaving at least seven eighth graders and one teacher dead, and 21 other victims hospitalized, some with critical injuries. "The terrorist has been arrested," said Rustam Minnikhanov, president of the Tatarstan republic, where Kazan is the capital. "A firearm is registered in his name. Other accomplices haven't been established, an investigation is underway."
Minnikhanov called the mass shooting a "tragedy" and Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would review the country's gun laws. "While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly carried out by students," The Associated Press reports.
