In Russia, up to 40% of the military who planned a war against Ukraine are under investigation General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST 2022, 17:23

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 30-40% of generals and officers of the Russian Federation who planned the war against Ukraine are under investigation in Russia.

Source: Oleksii Hromov, the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a briefing at the Ukraine Ukrinform media centre

Quote: "Repressive measures against the highest and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are ongoing due to the failure of strategic plans on the Ukrainian front.

According to the available data, Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, and Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, remain in their positions solely to prevent the discrediting of the top military and political leadership.

About 30-40% of the generals and officers who participated in the planning of the "special military operation" have been suspended from their duties and are under investigation.

Details: Hromov added that, taking into account the recent explosions at the Saky airfield in occupied Crimea and Zyabrovka airfield in Belarus, "new personnel decisions regarding the management staff are expected".

