Russia abandons much of its armor and equipment in Kharkiv Oblast retreat

Russian forces abandoned huge quantities of their military equipment as they retreated from Kharkiv Oblast

Read also: Devastation and evidence of war crimes found in wake of Russian retreat from Kharkiv Oblast

Advancing Ukrainian troops are capturing numerous Russian tanks, artillery ordnance, radars, and UAVs, the U.S. new medium said in its report.

Read also: Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv Oblast reach Russian border, governor says

The report suggested Russian units didn’t have enough fuel to retrieve their equipment in an orderly fashion. This may indicate that Ukraine’s sustained attacks on the enemy’s logistics, using U.S.-supplied HIMARS high-precision rocket artillery, is having an effect.

The urgency of the retreat forced the Russian army to opt for light trucks and civilian cars to make their escape, the message also said.

Read also: Another Russian attack leaves Kharkiv with no power, water, or mass transit

Visually verified, open-source data indicates over 100 tanks and armored vehicles were abandoned by fleeing Russian troops.

Ukraine continues its eastern counteroffensive. Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov said Ukrainian units have reached the Russian international border in several places.

Read also: How Russia’s defeat in Kharkiv Oblast will affect the course of the war — NV analysis

On Sept. 12 alone, Kyiv claimed it had regained control of over 20 settlements in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry hinted that at least 6,000 square kilometers of territory has been liberated since Sept. 1.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine