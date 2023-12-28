Russia abducts 10,000 Ukrainian children to Russian ‘health’ camps in Autumn 2023 alone

Nearly 10,000 Ukrainian children were abducted to Russia from Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories for so-called “health improvement” in the fall of 2023 alone, the National Resistance Center (NRC) reported.

Children are subjected to propaganda in these camps and Russian authorities often refuse to return them to their legal guardians.

Russians had set a target to transport 2,500 children from each occupied region, the NRC said.

Read also: UA identifies Russian General responsible for torture, beatings, and kidnap of Ukrainians in Lyman

Doctors brought in from Russia issue medical certificates for such “health improvement.”

A notable incident involved the death of a child on the Tyumen-Adler train, who was returning from one such “health improvement” program, reported Luhansk regional governor Artem Lysohor on Dec. 21.

Read also: Over 380 children abducted by Russia have now been returned, says deputy PM

All children were transported under terrible conditions and were vaccinated with a Russian flu vaccine, leading to the hospitalization of over 100 children, the NRC said.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on March 17 for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian “Children’s Rights” Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for their involvement in the unlawful transportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a resolution on April 27 to recognize the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide.

As of Sept. 27, at least 19,546 children have been deported or forcibly displaced by Russia, reported the Ukrainian state platform Children of War.

According to the European Parliament, the number of Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia could be as many as 300,000. MEPs believe that Russians began taking Ukrainian children back in 2014, after the occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Earlier, Lvova-Belova said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupation forces had illegally transferred more than 700,000 Ukrainian children to Russian territory.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine