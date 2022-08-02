Russia accidentally blows up its own supply train, Ukrainian intelligence says

Safety rules violation might have caused an explosion

According to the report, the smokescreen was supposed to conceal a vital supply train from a potential Ukrainian HIMARS strike, as that’s exactly what happened to another Russian train one day earlier.

“In order to mask the unloading process and protect (the train) from HIMARS attacks, the invaders deployed a powerful smokescreen,” the message said.

“At around 11:20 a.m., an explosion rocked the site. Its exact causes are difficult to ascertain due to the dense smoke cover. The train, however, suddenly started rolling towards Crimea, following the explosion. Russian troops around it panicked and scattered.”

The assumption is that the explosions could have been caused by either unsafe unloading work, or an accident in deploying the smokescreen.

