Russia accuses Kyiv of downing IL-76 with 65 Ukrainian POWs on board, no official statement from Ukraine

The moment the IL-76 military plane crashed in the Belgorod region

A Russian IL-76 cargo plane that crashed in Belgorod was reportedly shot down on takeoff, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Jan. 24, citing a source close to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

The source did not provide additional details or comment on the possible presence of Ukrainian prisoners on board, a claim circulating in Russian media.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Coordination Center for the Prisoners of War (POWs) Treatment said it was currently collecting and analyzing information on the incident with relevant authorities, and urged the public to wait for official comment.

“The enemy is actively spreading disinformation against Ukraine, aimed at destabilizing Ukrainian society,” the Center’s Telegram statement said.

Ukraine's parliamentary commissioner for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets, is also investigating all the details of the crash and analyzing the information received.

A Russian Il-76 military transport plane, designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment and weapons, crashed in the Korocha district of the southern Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine.

A video of the alleged crash first appeared on social media. The footage showed the plane catching fire in the air and exploding in a huge fireball when it hit the ground.

Ukraine's General Staff, quoted by NV's sister outlet Ukrainska Pravda, said the plane was transporting missiles for Russia's S-300 air defense systems. There was no mention of prisoners of war.

