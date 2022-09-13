Russia acknowledges major tech shortcomings in 2030 strategy document - Kommersant

The Bolshoi Theatre is illuminated during Russia Day celebrations in Moscow
·1 min read

(This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A critical dependence on foreign technology, low investment attractiveness and acute staff shortages are just some of the challenges facing Russia's electronics industry, according to a draft government document seen by the Kommersant daily.

The document, prepared by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, acknowledges the major issues facing Russia's microelectronics industry and proposes increasing production capacity, as well as widening research and engineering to kickstart development.

The industry and trade ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kommersant on Tuesday cited an unnamed source as saying that the draft document was prepared under the supervision of Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Shpak and sent to other government departments for approval last week.

Unprecedented Western sanctions against Moscow over its actions in Ukraine, and the departure of many technology companies from the Russian market, have combined to severely disrupt Russia's access to technology imports, including components that are crucial for military purposes and its energy sector.

Other problems Kommersant cited from the industry ministry document included "technology lagging 10-15 years behind the global level" and the "high cost of production of components in Russia."

By 2030, the ministry proposes creating an electronic engineering industry almost from scratch and abandoning foreign architecture when designing electronics, Kommersant reported.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

