Russia activates ‘sleeper’ spies network in Ukraine, says Danilov

Russia has intensified its network of “sleeper” spies in Ukraine over the past two months, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, said in an interview with the UK newspaper the Times on Nov. 27.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is attempting to destabilize the situation in Ukraine and undermine its unity, said Danilov, adding that Russia has activated its spy network within state institutions, particularly in Ukraine’s SBU security service.

Read also: Ukraine’s SBU exposes two Russian spies trying to recruit agent at Kyiv defense plant

“They (the Russians) understand that they cannot win militarily, so attempts at internal destabilization have become a priority,” Danilov said.

UPD: In a comment to NV’s sister publication Ukrainska Pravda, Danilov said that The Times had misunderstood him, and that the SBU is “actively working on (catching) spies.”

Read also: SBU detains Kharkiv-based top Russian spy monitoring Ukrainian military

In the spring of this year, the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk said that the service had identified over 300 enemy agents in the past year.

“Counter-intelligence is a constant job, searching for a needle in a haystack,” said Malyuk.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine