Russia is setting up elaborate trapped minefields in Ukraine, a Agence France-Presse reported.

The mines are booby-trapped with banknotes or Pepsi cans, per the report.

Around 30% of Ukraine has been lain with landmines, says the Ukrainian government.

Russia is devising new ways of tricking people into setting off the landmines it has hidden across Ukraine, a report said.

Ukrainian troops told the Agence France-Presse that Russia has developed new ways of tricking troops trying to clear the extensive minefields it laid.

"A banknote, a pack of cigarettes, a phone... It's definitely a trap," Sergeant Boller, a Ukrainian sapper, told AFP.

"We have even lost soldiers because of a booby-trapped pack of Pepsi cans."

Boller told the outlet that some minefields are connected, meaning that if one goes off then others blow up at the same time.

"If you try to remove them, you can kill your entire unit,"

Russia has lain miles-deep minefields in front of the defensive systems its built to protect territory it occupies in east and south Ukraine.

They are often densely packed. Ukrainian units trying to make their way through them come under intense attacks from artillery and attack helicopters.

Before Ukrainian troops can try to assault any such Russian positions, the mines have to be painstakingly cleared by teams of sappers.

So far, Ukrainian attempts to break through Russian defenses in its its summer counteroffensive came at a heavy cost and had limited success.

According to Ukrainian officials, around 30% of Ukraine has been laid with landlines as the conflict with Russia approaches its two-year anniversary.

Read the original article on Business Insider