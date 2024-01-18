Russia adds "Glory to Ukraine" slogan and Ukrainian nationalist movements' insignia to Nazi symbols list

The Russian Ministry of Justice has prohibited public displays of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists' symbols and "Glory to Ukraine" slogan.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS with reference to the website of Russia’s Justice Ministry

Details: The Russian Ministry of Justice writes that they also banned the emblem of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists "in the form of a stylized golden trident, the middle element of which is made in the form of a sharp sword", and "a black equilateral triangle facing up".

The ban on the demonstration of those symbols is explained by the fact that the OUN, the Ukrainian People's Revolutionary Army, the UPA and the Ukrainian People's Self-Defence were included in the list of Nazi organisations.

Fines of up to RUB 2,000 (approx. US$23) or administrative detention for up to 15 days are imposed for "propaganda or public demonstration" of these organisations' symbols.

For the same "offence" Russian officials face a fine of up to RUB 4,000 (approx. US$46). And legal entities in this case will have to pay up to RUB 50,000 (approx. US$560).

