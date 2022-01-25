Russia adds Navalny, allies to terrorists, extremists list

DASHA LITVINOVA
·2 min read

  • Alexei Navalny
    Russian politician, lawyer and anti-corruption activist
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Lyubov Sobol
    Russian political and public figure, lawyer

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have added imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and some of his top allies to the registry of terrorists and extremists, the latest move in a multi-pronged crackdown on opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists.

Navalny, Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic, and eight of his allies — including top aides Lyubov Sobol and Georgy Alburov — were on Tuesday added to the registry by Russia's Federal Financial Monitoring Service. The law requires that the bank accounts of those on the list be frozen.

The move comes just a over a year after Navalny's arrest, which triggered a wave of the biggest mass protests across the country in years. The politician was detained upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have denied any involvement.

Navalny was ordered to serve 2 1/2 years in prison for violating the terms of a suspended sentence stemming from a 2014 fraud conviction. In the following months, Navalny's brother Oleg and many of his top allies also faced criminal charges, and the authorities outlawed his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a sprawling network of regional offices as extremist, paralyzing their operation.

The Russian authorities have also ratcheted up pressure on independent media and human rights groups in recent months. Dozens have been labeled as foreign agents — a designation that implies additional government scrutiny and strong pejorative connotations that discredit the recipient.

Some were declared “undesirable” — a label that outlaws organizations in Russia — or were accused of links to “undesirable” groups, and several were forced to shut down or disband themselves to prevent further prosecution.

The authorities on Tuesday also petitioned the court to have Oleg Navalny serve his one-year suspended sentence in prison. Last year Oleg, together with his brother's top allies, was convicted of violating coronavirus regulations over the protests in support of the politician, and handed a one-year suspended sentence.

Previously Oleg was convicted of fraud alongside his brother in 2014, but while Alexei received a suspended sentence, Oleg was ordered to serve 3 1/2 years in prison. He was released in June 2018.

The crackdown on Alexei Navalny and other dissenting voices in Russia has elicited outrage in the West. On Tuesday, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano reiterated that "this is not acceptable, that we see this as a continued repression against the critical voices in Russian society.”

