Russia adds opposition leader Alexei Navalny to terrorist list

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read
  Alexei Navalny
    Russian politician, lawyer and anti-corruption activist

Russian financial authorities added oppositional leader Alexei Navalny and several of his allies to the country’s registry of terrorists and extremists, freezing their bank accounts, according to AP.

Why it matters: Navalny and his allies' additions to the list, and several other recent actions against human rights organizations and independent media, are the latest displays of the Kremlin cracking down on political dissent. They are a sign that those who advocate for reforms in Russia risk being labeled as terrorists.

Russia's Federal Financial Monitoring Service added Navalny to the list roughly a year after he was sentenced to serve about 2.5 years in prison for violating parole.

  • He was charged with violating his parole for staying in Germany while he recovered from the attempted poisoning by Russian security forces in 2020.

  • Navalny and Western nations have condemned the charge and his prison sentence as being politically motivated.

A Russian court labeled Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, a group created to expose corruption within the Kremlin, "extremist" in June, meaning that anyone associated with the group could face prison sentences of up to 10 years.

  • A new criminal case was opened against Navalny in September, and he stands accused of founding and leading an extremist group. If convicted, he could have a decade added to his prison sentence.

The big picture: In a major blow to the country's civil society, a Russian court ordered two prominent human rights groups to shut down in December after they were charged with violating Russia's "foreign agent" law and "justifying terrorism and extremism."

  • The Russian government has repeatedly used foreign agent and terrorist designations to suppress opposition figures, activists, journalists and human rights lawyers.

    The man suspected of stabbing a woman to death at an upscale Los Angeles furniture store earlier this month has officially been charged in her murder. Shawn Laval Smith, 31, was identified as a suspect in the Jan. 13 murder of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer just days after a customer found the 24-year-old Pacific Palisades woman in a pool of blood at Croft House, where she worked. LAPD officials stated, prior to identifying Smith, that was their belief that the afternoon stabbing was a random attac