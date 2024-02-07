Russia adds Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Navy, Air Force commanders to 'terrorist' list

Russia included Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa, and Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk on its list "terrorists and extremists," Russian media reported on Feb. 7.

Others included on the list of "terrorists and extremists" include three of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's lawyers and Georgian-Russian writer Boris Akunin, who lives in London and criticized Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine.

Russia's Investigative Committee announced in October that Budanov, Neizhpapa, and other top members of Ukraine's military command were charged with committing "terrorist acts on Russian territory."

According to Russia's Investigative Committee, the "terrorist attacks" detailed were referring to drone strikes in Russia and occupied Crimea.

Russian officials have regularly characterized attacks against targets in Russia and occupied Crimea as "acts of terrorism," yet continue to strike non-military targets and civilians in Ukraine on a daily basis.

Russian media reported in December 2023 that Russia's Interior Ministry placed Budanov on a federal wanted list, joining Ukrainian Eurovision song contest winner Jamala, who was put on the wanted list in October the same year.

Russia alleged that Jamala had spread "disinformation" about the Russian army on social media. Other individuals wanted by Russia include Meta Spokesperson Andy Stone and the heads of the International Criminal Court.

Ukraine's military intelligence has reported that Budanov himself has been targeted by Russian assassination attempts over 10 times. Marianna Budanova, Budanov's wife, was reportedly poisoned in November 2023.

Read also: Budanov asks Canada to hand over 83,000 decommissioned rockets

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.