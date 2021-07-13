Russia against US troops in Central Asia near Afghanistan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has strongly warned the United States against deploying its troops in the former Soviet Central Asian nations following their withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior diplomat said in remarks published on Tuesday.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow conveyed the message to Washington during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva last month.

The warning comes as the U.S. military said last week that 90% of the withdrawal of U.S. troops and equipment from Afghanistan is complete. Biden said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31.

“I would emphasize that the redeployment of the American permanent military presence to the countries neighboring Afghanistan is unacceptable,” Ryabkov said. “We told the Americans in a direct and straightforward way that it would change a lot of things not only in our perceptions of what’s going on in that important region, but also in our relations with the United States.”

He added that Russia has also issued the warning to Central Asian nations.

“We cautioned them against such steps, and we also have had a frank talk on the subject with our Central Asian allies, neighbors and friends and also other countries in the region that would be directly affected,” Ryabkov said in an interview published in the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are all members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and any presence of foreign troops on their territories must be endorsed by the security pact. He added that none of those countries have raised the issue.

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan both host Russian military bases. Kyrgyzstan, which hosted a U.S. military base that supported operations in Afghanistan, closed it in 2014.

Uzbekistan, which also hosted a U.S. base, ordered it shut in 2005 amid tensions with Washington.

“I don’t think that the emergence of new American military facilities in Central Asia would promote security in the region,” Lavrov said.

The Biden administration has reportedly considered Uzbekistan and Tajikistan that border Afghanistan, as well as Kazakhstan, as possible staging areas for monitoring and quickly responding to possible security problems that may follow the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“I don’t think that anyone is interested in becoming a hostage to such US policy and intentions, and in inviting retaliation,” Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister questioned what results would be achieved with a small U.S. presence outside Afghanistan when a 100,000-strong NATO force inside the country “failed to do anything."

"Most probably, they simply want to ensure their military presence in Central Asia and be able to influence the situation in this region.”

As the American and NATO troops were swiftly pulling out, the Taliban have made quick gains across the country. They claimed on Friday that they now control 85% of Afghanistan’s territory.

Russian officials have expressed concern that the Taliban surge could destabilize Central Asia.

Taliban advances already have forced hundreds of Afghan soldiers to flee across the border into Tajikistan which called up 20,000 military reservists to strengthen its southern border with Afghanistan.

Last week, a senior Taliban delegation visited Moscow to offer assurances that the insurgents’ advances in Afghanistan do not threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. struggles with intel in Afghanistan as troops withdraw and Taliban surges

    “My knowledge of what’s going on in Afghanistan is not nearly what it was 180 days ago," said Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie while traveling to Kabul.

  • The top US general in Afghanistan steps down as American forces pull out

    Gen. Austin S. Miller is stepping down, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in US history, but the Taliban is making gains across Afghanistan.

  • Gaza cafe complex serves up lessons in recycling alongside drinks

    As a model of creative recycling in one of the most densely populated places on earth, a Gaza Strip cafe is serving up a healthy dose of environmentalism alongside its signature morning coffee. The beachside venue is part of the "Sea is Ours" co-operative, a complex built of reused wooden poles, plastic jugs, tyres and broken bricks by local playwright Ali Mhana and a group of friends. "Jeans became plant vessels and a fan became a light decoration," said mother-of-four Haneen Assamak after learning how things she used to throw out can be reused.

  • EMA analyses J&J COVID-19 vaccine data for cases of rare nerve disorder

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday said it is analysing Johnson & Johnson data on rare cases of a nerve disorder reported in patients who got the company's COVID-19 vaccine after the United States placed a warning on the vaccine. "As part of the review...EMA’s safety committee (PRAC) is analysing data provided by the marketing authorisation holder on cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) reported following vaccination," the regulator said in a statement to Reuters. "PRAC has requested (Johnson & Johnson) to provide further detailed data."

  • Biden Afghanistan assessment rings hollow to allies amid Taliban surge

    President Joe Biden’s insistence that Afghanistan’s defense forces can withstand the Taliban did little to persuade allies and partners anxious about the militant group’s surge in the months since the president announced his U.S. withdrawal plan.

  • Amber Heard Attends Wimbledon After Announcing She Welcomed Her First Baby in April

    Amber Heard made her first public appearance since announcing she became a mom for the first time earlier this month

  • EU nations approve a dozen pandemic recovery plans

    In what European Union nations hope will be a tipping point in economic recovery from the pandemic, finance ministers from the the bloc have approved the EU-funded recovery plans of a dozen of the 27 member states. Tuesday's decision will allow the member states concerned to start unlocking funds for pre-financing of a great many projects that should make the EU's economy greener and more digitally advanced. “This is the real start” of the EU's plans to reinvigorate and renew the economies, EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said.

  • Answers to All Your Questions About Breast Reconstruction Surgery

    Whether you're going through the reconstruction process yourself or simply helping a loved one navigate it, this guide will tell you everything you need to know.

  • Russia's RDIF, India's SII to make Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India

    The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Serum Institute of India (SII) unveiled plans on Tuesday to start producing Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in India from September to help meet New Delhi's own needs in the first instance. RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which promotes the vaccine globally, said the plan was to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine per year in India, the leading production hub for Sputnik V.

  • China says it 'drove away' U.S. warship on anniversary of tribunal ruling

    China's military said it "drove away" a U.S. warship that illegally entered Chinese waters near the Paracel Islands on Monday, the anniversary of an international court ruling that held Beijing had no claim over the South China Sea.

  • The AC-130 gunship has been backing up special operators for 55 years, and it's still popping up in new countries

    "The sheer number of weapons options it brought to the battlefield was wild," a former Air Force combat controller said of the AC-130W.

  • TikTok users clash over whether the word 'fat' is an insult: 'It's something to be ashamed of'

    Activists have spent years pushing for the destigmatization of the word "fat," which has long been considered an insult.

  • South Africa Zuma riots: Death toll mounts amid looting

    At least 30 people have died following days of unrest sparked by the jailing of a former president.

  • Ghana's Kojo Marfo: Sell-out show for butcher-turned-painter

    He's got rock star fans and two sold-out shows to his name, but Kojo Marfo prefers life's simple joys.

  • Iran says it is holding talks on prisoner exchanges with U.S.

    Iran said on Tuesday it was holding talks on prisoner exchanges with the United States aimed at securing the release of Iranians held in U.S. jails and other countries over violations of U.S. sanctions. "Negotiations are under way on the exchange of prisoners between Iran and America, and we will issue more information if Iranian prisoners are released and the country's interests are secured and the talks reach a conclusion," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.

  • Boeing Uncovers Added 787 Dreamliner Problem in Jets’ Nose

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. has uncovered an additional manufacturing problem with its 787 Dreamliner, according to a person familiar with the matter, as it works with U.S. regulators to restart deliveries of the beleaguered jet.The issue pertains to wrinkling in the forward pressure bulkhead in the jets’ noses, the person said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. The defect isn’t considered a threat to flight safety, the person said.Boeing has halted deliveries of the adv

  • China is not a threat to the UK, new envoy says

    China is not a threat or a rival to the United Kingdom so cooperation should be expanded, China's new ambassador to London, Zheng Zeguang, said on Tuesday. "A China that follows a new and Chinese-style path to socialist modernisation will only create greater opportunities for the world," Zheng said. "China is not a challenge, not a threat nor a rival to the UK," he said.

  • Russia Considers Measures to Tap Mining Profits Once Export Tax Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is considering longer-term measures to grab a bigger slice of mining companies’ profits once a temporary export tax finishes at the end of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.The government last month announced duties of at least 15% on steel, nickel, aluminum and copper exports from Aug. 1 -- with varying rates -- to help cool surging commodities prices and boost state coffers. It said the move would be temporary and that it would seek to develop more s

  • Anglers encounter ‘weird-looking’ octopus that is indeed bizarre

    Folks aboard a Florida fishing charter on Friday enjoyed a rare encounter with a blanket octopus that swam alongside their boat for several minutes.

  • Iraqi health officials: 64 dead in fire at coronavirus ward

    The death toll from a catastrophic blaze that erupted at a coronavirus hospital ward in southern Iraq the previous day rose to 64 on Tuesday, Iraqi medical officials said. Two health officials said more than 100 people were also injured in the fire that torched the coronavirus ward of al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the city of Nasiriyah on Monday. Anguished relatives were still looking for traces of their loved ones on Tuesday morning, searching through the debris of charred blankets and belongings inside the torched remains of the ward.