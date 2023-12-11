‘Russia’s aggression demands long-term EU resistance plan,’ Estonian Prime Minister says

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is calling on the European Union to brace itself for Russia's protracted war against Ukraine. Kallas asserts that the EU needs to devise a comprehensive strategy for "long-term resistance," particularly against the Kremlin's disinformation efforts.

"Wishing for a swift resolution is a very human inclination,” Kallas said.

“However, it's crucial to remember that Ukraine's counteroffensive has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. While negotiations remain possible, we also hope that acknowledging successful territorial gains in the 21st century will satiate Russia's appetite. Those advocating for negotiations are keen on stabilizing relations with Russia at any cost."

The Kremlin employs threats and nuclear war propaganda to reshape the Western perception of the war.

"This lures us into a self-restraint trap driven by the fear of escalation. Some argue that supporting Ukraine in its defense against aggression equals escalation. I counter this by stating that defense is not provocation; weakness is what provokes Russia.”

Kallas underscored the Kremlin's active engagement on social media, describing it as a campaign that infiltrates "our pockets, phones, and apps." She outlined the campaign's objectives: undermining support for Ukraine, inciting internal conflicts, and influencing electoral decisions within the EU.

"After the commencement of the open war, subscribers to pro-Russian accounts on social media increased by more than threefold on Telegram, more than twice on TikTok, and almost 90 percent on YouTube. Facebook, hosting the largest audience of pro-Kremlin accounts, also saw a substantial rise."

Kallas advocated for preventative measures against misinformation spread by bots and trolls. She noted the European Union's adoption of the Digital Services Act, which compels platforms like Meta, X, and TikTok to curb illegal and harmful online activities and misinformation. Other platforms, like Telegram, need additional measures.

As Europe confronts Russia's evolving tactics, Kaja Kallas urged decisive action to fortify the region against the multifaceted challenges posed by the Kremlin's aggression.

