Russia is aggressor, Ukraine has right to defend itself – France on explosions in Russia's Belgorod

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France has commented on the attack on the Russian city of Belgorod on 30 December which, according to Moscow, was launched by Ukraine with the use of "cluster munitions" and "under the guidance of" the US and the UK.

Source: a representative of the French Foreign Affairs Ministry at the briefing on 3 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The French Foreign Ministry stated that Russia is an aggressor state "pursuing a strategy of terror, deliberately launching attacks on important civilian infrastructure facilities and violating international humanitarian law".

They added that Ukraine is a victim of aggression acting in self-defence, according to Article 51 of the UN Charter.

"Russia has an opportunity to end this conflict and the human tragedy caused by it, for which it bears full responsibility. For this, it must withdraw all its forces from the internationally recognised territory of Ukraine," the French Ministry stressed.

Background: After a series of explosions in Belgorod on 30 December, the Russian side reported about 25 people killed and over 100 people injured.

The source said Ukrainian Defence Forces struck Russian military facilities in Belgorod Oblast, but "unprofessional actions by Russian air defence" and "planned sabotage operations" caused debris to fall in the city centre.

