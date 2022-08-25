Russia should agree to demilitarized zone around Ukraine nuclear plant -White House

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant near Enerhodar
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia should agree to a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine and allow international officials to assess its safety, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

The plant, Europe's largest, was seized by Russia in March and remains close to the frontline. It has come under repeated fire in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster, with both Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of shelling it.

"Russia should agree to the demilitarized zone around the plant and agree to allow an International Atomic Energy Agency visit as soon as possible to check on the safety and security of the system," Jean-Pierre said.

She said the plant had come up in a call on Thursday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Both Ukrainian and Russian officials have said the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA could visit the plant soon.

In the call, scheduled to mark Ukraine's independence day on Aug. 24, Biden reinforced U.S. support for Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia six months ago in what Ukraine and the West described as an unprovoked war of aggression. Moscow says it is carrying out a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" its smaller neighbor.

"I know it is a bittersweet anniversary, but I made it clear that the United States would continue to support Ukraine and its people as they fight to defend their sovereignty," Biden said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • The standoff at Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant: Yahoo News Explains

    In southeastern Ukraine, there’s a nuclear power plant that has been under Russian control since March. As both sides accuse the other of intentionally targeting the facility, the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency are warning of a potential nuclear disaster. Yahoo News explains how the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — the largest of its kind in Europe — became a flashpoint in the ongoing war.

  • Nuclear watchdog could visit Russian-held plant in coming days -Ukraine

    The International Atomic Energy Agency could travel to Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for a mission in southern Ukraine in the coming days, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Thursday. Fears have mounted over Europe's largest nuclear power plant which Russia captured in March after invading Ukraine in February. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant.

  • U.S. report identifies 21 'filtration' locations run by Russia for processing Ukrainians

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia and its proxy forces in Ukraine are operating 21 locations used to detain, interrogate and process prisoners of war and civilians, according to a new report https://hub.conflictobservatory.org/portal/apps/sites/#/home/pages/filtration-1 by Yale University researchers backed by the U.S. State Department as part of efforts to hold Moscow accountable. The Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale School of Public Health that produced the report is a partner in a U.S. State Department-funded Conflict Observatory launched in May to capture and analyze evidence of war crimes and other atrocities allegedly perpetrated by Russia in Ukraine. Nathaniel Raymond, the lab's executive director, said the findings showed Russia and its proxies had established a “system of filtration” to sort people in areas that fall under Russian occupation that represents a “human rights emergency.”

  • U.S. promises expanded visa services in Turkey after Ankara criticism

    The United States promised on Wednesday to expand its visa processing capacity in Turkey, moving to defuse a dispute that has threatened to further strain already difficult relations between the NATO allies. U.S. visa applicants in Turkey have been facing enormous delays, with wait times for an appointment extending up to 15 months. It is part of a global bottleneck in U.S. visa services after Washington halted almost all visa processing worldwide in March 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

  • US rushed air war planners to Europe ahead of Russia’s invasion

    Airmen from the 505th Command and Control Wing helped direct the U.S. response to Russia’s buildup of forces and invasion of Ukraine.

  • Pete Buttigieg sends heartwarming letter to Florida student whose ‘curly hair’ commencement speech went viral following LGBT+ ‘censorship’

    Zander Moricz’s advocacy will ‘reverberated across the country’, says frst openly gay US cabinet secretary

  • War crimes in Ukraine may be unprecedented. So is the country's push for swift justice.

    USA TODAY spent weeks following investigators to the scenes of suspected war crimes in Ukraine. The pursuit of justice in wartime is far from clear.

  • Andrew Tate issues final 'final message' to viewers after ban from various social media platforms

    Andrew Tate posted a "final message" to his followers on Vimeo on Tuesday, saying that many of his comments, which have been widely criticized for being

  • China Bans Nationalist Blogger Who Rallied Against Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- China has blocked the social media accounts of a nationalistic blogger who waged a campaign against a major Chinese tech firm, in the latest censorship of an outspoken patriotic voice.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record fo

  • Argentina president accused of threatening prosecutor

    President Alberto Fernández was engulfed in controversy Thursday after saying he hoped the prosecutor leading a corruption trial against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner does not kill himself like, he claims, another prosecutor did after pressing charges against her. The main opposition coalition, United for Change, characterized Fernandez's statements as “a veiled threat against the federal prosecutor’s personal safety.” Alberto Nisman died from a gunshot wound in January 2015, a day before he was scheduled to present evidence against then-President Cristina Fernández, whom he accused of conspiring with Iran to cover up its alleged involvement in a 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires.

  • Defiant Zelenskiy, on Independence Day, says Ukraine will never give up its freedom

    KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in an emotional speech marking 31 years of independence on Wednesday that their country had been "reborn" when Russia invaded and that it would never give up its fight for freedom from Moscow's domination. In a recorded speech aired on the six-month anniversary of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, Zelenskiy said Ukraine no longer saw the war ending when the fighting stopped but when Kyiv finally emerged victorious. The 44-year-old wartime leader delivered the speech in combat fatigues in front of central Kyiv's towering monument to independence from the Russian-dominated Soviet Union that broke up in 1991.

  • Death toll from floods in Afghanistan rises above 180 - Taliban

    Flooding in Afghanistan this month killed more than 180 people, the Taliban said on Thursday, appealing to the international community for help. Flooding has wrought widespread devastation in central and eastern Afghan provinces in recent weeks, washing away thousands of houses and excacerbating the country's economic and humanitarian crisis. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan can't manage the floods alone, we ask the world, international organisations and Islamic countries to help us," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a news conference.

  • Russian advances completely halted by Ukrainian defense in Donbas

    Invading Russian forces continue to conduct active actions on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka axes in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Aug 24.

  • Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Date Again After Pete Davidson Split

    Kim Kardashian is looking for her next romance. A source exclusively tells E! News that the SKIMS founder is “ready to date someone older.” Learn about her return to dating.

  • Germany, Italy, and Japan had big plans for aircraft carriers to turn the tide of WWII, but they never made it into battle

    At the start of World War II, many navies envisioned flattops in a supporting role for battleships. By 1945, those roles had reversed.

  • Trump’s Lawyers Ordered to Explain Legal Basis for ‘Special Master’ Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump was ordered to further explain the legal basis for his new lawsuit seeking appointment of a neutral third-party to review documents seized by the FBI during a search at his Mar-a-Lago home. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measure

  • The war of Putin's Russia against Europe

    Ukraine was not the most important stage in Putin's plans. The landing in Hostomel and the parade on Khreschatyk were supposed to be just an episode of the epic picture about "Russia rising from its knees."

  • Vast majority of voters not eligible for Biden’s student loan handout

    The vast majority of registered voters are not eligible for President Biden’s student loan handout that could cost each U.S. taxpayer an estimated $2,085.

  • 4 suspects ages 16-21 robbed several people at gunpoint at Ocean Springs motel, sheriff says

    The teen was out of jail on bond on an accessory to murder charge in Hattiesburg. Here’s more.

  • $10,000 of student-debt forgiveness is just the tip of the Biden iceberg. Some borrowers are getting monthly payments cut in half￼

    The new income-driven repayment plans announced by the U.S. Department of Education will cap monthly payments at 5% of a borrower’s discretionary income.