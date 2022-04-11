Russia Airs Its Ultimate ‘Revenge Plan’ for America

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julia Davis
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Tulsi Gabbard
    Tulsi Gabbard
    American politician
Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images
Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

As Russia’s war of aggression continues to ravage its neighbor, the Kremlin’s propaganda apparatus has been more blatant than ever in outlining the country’s goals for its biggest nemesis: the U.S.

Last week, American intelligence officials reportedly assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in U.S. elections. Though AP reported that “it is not yet clear which candidates Russia might try to promote or what methods it might use,” Russian state media seem to be in agreement that former U.S. President Donald Trump remains Moscow’s candidate of choice.

The time is coming “to again help our partner Trump to become president,” state TV host Evgeny Popov recently declared. On Thursday’s edition of the state television show The Evening With Vladimir Soloviev, Putin’s pet pundits offered an update on plans for 2024.

Kremlin TV Hopes Russia’s Unhinged Ukraine War Claim Will Help Re-Elect Trump

“We’re trying to feel our way, figuring out the first steps. What can we do in 2023, 2024?,” Russian “Americanist” Malek Dudakov, a political scientist specializing in the U.S., said. He suggested that Russia’s interference in the upcoming elections is still in its early stages, and that more will be accomplished after the war is over and frosty relations between the U.S. and Russia start to warm up. “When things thaw out and the presidential race for 2024 is firmly on the agenda, there’ll be moments we can use,” he added. “The most banal approach I can think of is to invite Trump—before he announces he’s running for President—to some future summit in liberated Mariupol.”

Dmitry Drobnitsky, an omnipresent “Americanist” on Soloviev’s show, suggested that Tulsi Gabbard should be invited along with Trump. Dudakov agreed: “Tulsi Gabbard would also be great. Maybe Trump will take her as his vice-president?” Gabbard has recently become a fixture of state television for her pro-Russian talking points, and has even been described as a “Russian agent” by the Kremlin’s propaganda machine.

If state television is any indication, the real agenda of the Kremlin’s operatives was never limited to boosting any particular candidates, but rather aimed to harm America as a whole. Dudakov stressed: “With Europe, economic wars should take priority. With America, we should be working to amplify the divisions and—in light of our limited abilities—to deepen the polarization of American society.”

He went on: “There is a horrific polarization of society in the United States, very serious conflicts between the Democrats and Republicans that keep expanding. You’ve already mentioned that America is a dying empire—and most empires weren’t conquered, they were destroyed from within. The same fate likely awaits America in the near decade. That’s why, when all the processes are thawed, Russia might get the chance to play on that.”

Dudakov’s Twitter feed, which he maintains despite the service being blocked in Russia, offers a glimpse into his own propaganda efforts. Tweeting as “Duderman67,” Dudakov focuses on criticizing U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Hillary Clinton—while boosting Trump.

On his Thursday show, host Soloviev argued that Russia wasn’t fighting against the United States with full competency just yet, and griped about losing the main weapon behind enemy lines: “the brilliantly working structure of RT,” the Kremlin-funded state TV network that was banished from U.S. cable stations last month.

He then offered up his own ideas about how to influence American voters without the help of RT: “I would act through various diasporas. For example, I would work with the Spanish-speaking media—since America is becoming predominantly Spanish-speaking, with the colossal influence of Latin America, I would work through their press, through those narratives, moving in that direction… they aren’t allowing us to work with American media directly, but we have many opportunities that we aren’t using thus far.”

Appearing on Soloviev’s show two days earlier, Vitaly Tretyakov, dean of the Moscow State University's School of Television, complained that Russia: “had military hypersonic weapons, but we don’t have informational hypersonic weapons… all of our forces need to be dedicated to that. We don’t have info-weapons equal in strength to our hypersonic weapons... as opposed to what they have. You can’t survive in this world without winning an info-war. That is out of the question.”

Putin Crony Melts Down After Airing Wrong Clip of Soldiers Calling Russia ‘a Bitch’

Pundit Karen Shakhnazarov suggested: “I would find it useful to break diplomatic relations with the United States. I don’t see any point in maintaining them. And that would deliver a crushing blow to Biden. There are plenty of people in the U.S. who say that he is bringing us all to the edge of nuclear war. That will be a strong signal.”

That wasn’t the only talk of nuclear war on Soloviev’s show this week. On Thursday, Soloviev confirmed a well-known concept frequently aired on state media when he acknowledged: “De facto, we aren’t fighting a campaign against Ukraine, but against the entire West.” A parade of pundits recounted various ways U.S. sanctions are affecting the Russian economy, and the limited avenues for Russian retaliation. Soloviev resorted to pulling out his beloved trump card designed to intimidate the West: the threat of nuclear war. He asked: “Maybe it’s time we strike them? Since we’re already a pariah state, a war criminal, if everything is so bad.”

Short of nuclear holocaust, it is now clear that Russia is focusing its efforts on distracting America from its foreign policy objectives by threatening to meddle in U.S. internal affairs. Speaking about the upcoming midterm elections on Soloviev’s show last week, Konstantin Dolgov, the deputy chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy of Russia’s Federation Council, predicted that “the results will apparently not be good for the Democrats,” because of rising gas prices in the U.S. But the midterms, he emphasized, are “just a rehearsal. The main elections are further ahead and preparations for those are already underway.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump launches personal attack on Fiona Hill after she likens him to Putin

    In her recently-released memoir, Ms Hill says Mr Trump is far more like Russian president Vladimir Putin ‘in political practice and predilection’ than any of his 44 predecessors

  • UN agency unveils plan to rebuild Ukraine

    The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced Monday that it plans to rebuild Ukraine and unveiled a new initiative to support millions of people in the war-torn country over the next two years. The UNDP said the new initiative will provide extensive on-the-ground services and support to Ukrainian officials and institutions. It will also conduct the…

  • As battle looms in Ukraine's east, Austrian leader to meet Putin

    Russian forces pounded targets in eastern Ukraine with missiles and artillery on Sunday as Austria's leader planned to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Washington pledged to give Ukraine "the weapons it needs" to defend itself against a new Russian offensive. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he would meet with Putin on Monday in Moscow for the Russian leader's first face-to-face meeting with a European Union counterpart since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24. "We are militarily neutral, but (have) a clear position on the Russian war of aggression against #Ukraine," Nehammer wrote of Austria on Twitter https://twitter.com/karlnehammer/status/1513193093784297476.

  • Slovakia could sell howitzers to Ukraine and repair its tanks, vehicles

    Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď has announced his country is in talks with the Ukrainian government over a potential sale of Zuzana 155 mm self-propelled howitzers.

  • Peru administers fourth dose vaccine against COVID-19

    The aim is to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection of healthcare professionals.

  • 11 Lululemon swimsuits that are ‘perfect’ for summer: Shop our picks

    Lululemon’s chic swimsuits will keep you surf, sand and sangria ready.

  • Oscar's Shanghai out of Asian Champions League after virus lockdown

    Brazilian star Oscar's Shanghai Port have withdrawn from the Asian Champions League because of a tough lockdown imposed on the Chinese city to fight a coronavirus surge, officials said Monday.

  • Austrian chancellor calls meeting with Putin ‘unfriendly’ and ‘tough’

    Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer met face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, calling the encounter “unfriendly” and “tough” after raising points about Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine. Nehammer was the first western leader to sit down with Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. While Austria is not a member of Nato, as a member…

  • Maryland expands abortion access as lawmakers override Republican governor

    Midwives, nurses and physician assistants authorised to perform abortions after lawmakers approve bill vetoed by Larry Hogan A pro-choice demonstrator in Washington. The supreme court is poised to severely weaken or overturn Roe later this year. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters Maryland has become the 15th US state to allow health professionals other than doctors to carry out abortions, as part of a bill expanding access to reproductive rights for women. Under the new law, midwives, senior n

  • Opinion: Is the world getting better or worse? 2 sides to the coin

    Opinion: The world is seeing the difference between democracy and autocracy, and the true evil of autocracy is revealed in Putin’s Ukraine invasion

  • ‘Barbie’: Will Ferrell Latest To Join Margot Robbie In Warner Bros., Mattel And LuckyChap Film

    Will Ferrell has rounded out the all-star cast of the Warner Bros film Barbie centered on the iconic doll line starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu are also on board with Greta Gerwig directing. Robbie is on board to play Barbie with Gosling set to play Ken. It […]

  • Maryland veto overrides mean expanded abortion services, family and medical leave coming to state

    BALTIMORE — Nurse practitioners, midwives and other nonphysician medical professionals will be able to perform abortions in Maryland after the Democrat-controlled General Assembly overrode Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the Abortion Care Access Act on Saturday afternoon. Hogan’s veto of the measure, which will also require most health insurance plans to cover abortions at no cost to ...

  • Brushfire breaks out in Grant-Valkaria, prompting heavy response from Brevard County, state firefighters

    Firefighters were working to contain a 15-acre brush fire in Grant-Valkaria area

  • Largest cryptocurrencies fall as Polkadot tumbles

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Monday, with Polkadot (DOTUSD) seeing the biggest move, plunging 11.15% to $17.86. Cardano (ADAUSD) plunged 10.49% to 95 cents, and Uniswap (UNIUSD) shed 9.

  • What is the ‘water cup’ challenge?

    TikTok has turned pouring a glass of water into a thrilling, nail-biting, heart-racing experience. The post What is the ‘water cup’ challenge? appeared first on In The Know.

  • Biden, Democrats face a growing political headache as immigration clash intensifies

    President Joe Biden won the White House while chastising his predecessor’s border policies as inhumane and out of step with American values.

  • Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Ukrainian forces dug in on Sunday, Russia lined up more firepower and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that could start within days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday in his nightly address to the nation…

  • Guangzhou closes to most arrivals as China's outbreak grows

    The manufacturing hub of Guangzhou closed itself to most arrivals Monday as China battles a major COVID-19 surge in its big eastern cities. Shanghai has taken the brunt of the rise, with another 26,087 cases announced on Monday, only 914 of which showed symptoms. The city of 26 million is under a tight lockdown, with many residents confined to their homes for up to three weeks and concerns growing over the effect on the economy of China's largest city.

  • College Transcripts Held Hostage? New Campaign to Separate Records, Student Debt

    Students from a number of Maine’s colleges and universities are publicly calling on administrators to support legislation that would prevent schools from withholding transcripts from those who owe debts. The bill, LD 1838, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli (D-Sagadahoc), passed the Senate last month and was approved by the House. The bill was set to face a […]

  • Did ‘Killing Eve’ Really Just End with a ‘Bury Your Gays’ Twist?

    David Emery/BBCATo whoever pulled the trigger on that Killing Eve series finale death... I swear I just want to talk! (And to anyone who hasn’t seen the ending and wants to remain unspoiled, this is your warning to leave.) Ever since those posters of Sandra Oh getting sexy-choked by Jodie Comer first came out, it seems safe to assume most fans have spent Killing Eve’s run awaiting one thing. We just wanted Eve and Villanelle to finally embrace the intimacy they’ve run away from season after seas