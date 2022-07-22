Russia will allow Ukraine to export grain in U.N.-brokered bid to alleviate global food crisis

Mo Abbas
·3 min read

The United Nations, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey on Friday agreed to allow the export of Ukrainian grain in a bid to alleviate a global food crisis.

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest grain exporters, but the Russian invasion has blocked shipments, sending the price of food soaring and plunging millions into food insecurity worldwide. The U.N. has warned shortages could push some countries to the edge of famine.

“The fact that two parties at war, and still very much at war, have been able to negotiate … these kinds of commercial agreements to help the world, which is suffering from that war, I think that’s unprecedented. It’s an extraordinary achievement,” the U.N.’s emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said before the deal was signed.

The plan represents a de facto cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia along identified shipping routes, and is a big breakthrough, symbolically at least. However, similar agreements have failed in the past amid mutual mistrust and accusations of violations, raising questions about the viability of the scheme.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the signing ceremony in Istanbul.

“Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea,” Guterres said. “A beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever.”

Addressing the Russian and Ukrainian representatives, he said they had “overcome obstacles and put aside differences to pave the way for an initiative that will serve the common interests of all.”

Guterres added that the accord opened the way to significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports, Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The U.N. would set up a coordination center to monitor implementation of the deal, he added.

Russia and Ukraine supply more than half of the world’s sunflower oil and about 30 percent of the world’s wheat, the U.N. says.

The agreement will see Ukrainian pilot vessels lead merchant ships through minefields in and out of Ukrainian ports, allowing shipments through the Black Sea and out through the Bosporus.

Operations will be overseen by a joint coordination committee in Istanbul, where U.N. and Turkish monitors would ensure vessels heading into Ukraine are not carrying weapons.

The merchant ships will not have a military escort, but a minesweeper could be deployed if there are any issues with mines, U.N. officials said during a briefing before the deal was officially announced.

Both Ukraine and the U.N. agreed it would not be necessary to demine the area around Ukraine’s ports, the U.N. officials said, adding that parties to the plan had consulted with the commercial sector to ensure insurance premiums would not be punitive.

Ukraine Increases Cargo Traffic Through Its River Ports (Sergii Kharchenko / NurPhoto via AP)
Ukraine Increases Cargo Traffic Through Its River Ports (Sergii Kharchenko / NurPhoto via AP)

The plan was expected to be implemented over the coming weeks, just in time to empty Ukrainian silos of last year’s stock and make room for this year’s harvest.

With large swaths of Ukrainian farmland and port infrastructure under Russian rocket fire, it is still too soon to know how much grain can be safely exported.

Prices of wheat and other agricultural commodities have tumbled in recent weeks from highs set just after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, with analysts attributing the fall to slowing economies, improved crop forecasts and the prospect of a deal to unlock Ukrainian grain exports.

The spike in prices shortly after the invasion drove 71 million people worldwide into poverty, the U.N. said.

Food inflation, including for staples such as bread and cooking oil, threatened to destabilize some countries and exacerbate famine in some of the world’s poorest regions.

Eighteen of the world’s least developed countries import more than half their wheat from Ukraine or Russia, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said earlier this year.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine and Russia sign deal to allow grain exports from blockaded Black Sea ports amid growing fears of global food catastrophe

    The deal helps developing countries "on the edge of bankruptcy and the most vulnerable people on the edge of famine," a United Nations official said.

  • Ukraine, Russia to sign grain deal, Turkey says

    STORY: An international food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine could be eased on Friday (July 22).Russia and Ukraine are due to sign a deal to reopen Ukraine’s Black Sea ports for grain exports.That’s according to Turkey, which acted as a mediator between the two countries.Neither capital confirmed the announcement on Thursday (July 21).Though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hinted in a late night address that he expected news about the ports soon.Ukraine and Russia are among the world’s biggest exporters of food.A blockade of Ukraine’s ports by Russia's Black Sea fleet has hurt global supply chains.Moscow - which invaded Ukraine in February in what it called a 'special military operation' - has denied responsibility for the food crisis.It instead blamed Western sanctions imposed for slowing its own food and fertiliser exports.The United Nations and Turkey have worked for two months to broker what the UN called a ‘package deal’.The aim is to restore Ukraine's grain exports while also facilitating Russian shipments.Full details of the deal were not released immediately.It is due to be signed Friday afternoon in Turkey.

  • Factbox-U.N.-led deal to ensure safe export of Ukraine's grain

    Russia, Ukraine, NATO member Turkey and the United Nations signed a landmark deal on Friday to unlock Ukrainian grain and fertiliser exports from Black Sea ports, to help relieve a growing food crisis worsened by the war. The U.N. World Food Programme says some 47 million people have moved into a stage of "acute hunger" due to fall-out from the war. Ukraine needs to empty its silos ahead of a coming harvest, while more exported fertiliser will avoid lower global yields for coming harvests.

  • Deal to resume Ukraine Black Sea grain exports to be signed Friday - Turkey

    Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will sign a deal on Friday to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said on Thursday. Russia and Ukraine are both major global wheat suppliers, but Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor has sent food prices soaring and stoked an international food crisis.

  • Willie Kimani: Kenyan policemen guilty of murdering human rights lawyer

    Willie Kimani, his client and driver were abducted, tortured, killed and their bodies dumped in a river.

  • U.S. seeks to avoid broader war, nuclear conflict over Ukraine, Air Force chief says

    If Russia used nukes in Ukraine, the U.S. military would give Biden “options” for responding but the goal would remain avoiding nuclear war, said the Air Force chief.

  • Jan. 6 probes: What's next for Congress, criminal cases

    The House committee investigating the deadly events of a fateful, chilly January day — now a year and a half in the past — has wrapped up its hot summer series of televised hearings, each featuring revelatory details about the day of violence itself or the weeks of efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss. In keeping with department protocol, federal prosecutors haven't said anything publicly about scrutiny of Trump himself. Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters Wednesday that “we do not do our investigations in public."

  • Josh Hawley seen fleeing pro-Trump mob he ‘riled up’ with fist salute in newly released Jan. 6 footage

    Sen. Josh Hawley, who raised his fist in solidarity with Trump supporters outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, was forced to flee rioters in newly released footage.

  • Ukrainian navy personnel get training in Scotland

    STORY: Ukraine's deputy Defence Minister Volodymyr Havrylov and British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey watched over the training.On Thursday, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the government will send scores of artillery guns and more than 1,600 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine to help bolster the country's defence against Russia.The boost comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month promised another 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of military support.

  • Taking more than 2 or 3 HIIT classes a week could stall your progress, according to personal trainer for a top studio

    High intensity interval training burns fat and improves fitness, but too much may lead to injury and burnout, says a trainer for a popular HIIT class.

  • Turkish, Russian def mins meet ahead of grain deal

    STORY: Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased.The accord crowned two months of talks brokered by the United Nations and Turkey aimed at what U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called a "package" that would both restore Ukrainian grain exports while easing Russian grain and fertilizer shipments despite tough Western sanctions on Moscow.More than 20 million tonnes of grain has been trapped in southern Ukraine since Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops to the country on February 24, with a de facto blockade of the Black Sea resulting in Ukraine's exports dropping to a sixth of their prewar level.

  • Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal in Istanbul, averting threat amid global food crisis

    Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations signed a deal to allow for the safe export of grains and other food products from Ukraine, amid global food concerns.

  • Former Florida WR predicts Kentucky to upset Georgia

    SEC Network analyst Chris Doering predicts that Kentucky will upset Georgia

  • In occupied south Ukraine, some fear a return to Soviet times under Russia

    In Nova Kakhovka, a city in southern Ukraine occupied by Russian troops five months ago on the first day of its invasion, the signs of creeping annexation by Russia are mounting and some residents fear a return to Soviet times. A statue of Russian Communist leader Vladimir Lenin, erected in April, stands in the city centre, where the Russian and Soviet flags have been hoisted. On the side of police cars patrolling the streets, the Ukrainian word "politsiya" has been repainted in Russian.

  • Russia stores weapons at Zaporizhzhia NPP raising fears of an explosion

    Russian forces are storing at least 14 armored vehicles, along with other weapons and ammunition, in the main turbine hall of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power operator Enerhoatom said in a Telegram post on July 21.

  • Russian Foreign Ministry: no contact with U.S. on Ukraine peace talks

    "The American administration forbids its wards in Kyiv to even think about talks with us, and evidently forces them to fight to the last Ukrainian," Zakharova told reporters. Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have been frozen since early April, when ceasefire talks brokered by Turkey in Istanbul collapsed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has played down the prospect of peace talks while Russian troops still occupy Ukrainian territory.

  • Tellus astronomers say new NASA photos give us clues about how the universe started

    The infrared pictures from deep space are revealing sights that are billions of light years away. These images have never been seen until now.

  • Ukrainian First Lady Says Her Son, 9, Took Dance and Piano Lessons Before War — Now He Wants to Be a Soldier

    Olena Zelenska said she wants the childhood of her son "given back to him"

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces suppress attempted Russian assaults in southern Ukraine General Staff summary

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 22 JULY 2022, 07:18 Ukrainian defenders have suppressed attempts by the Russians to assault the Pivdennyi Buh front, the Russian forces have retreated and are focusing on preventing an offensive by Ukrainian Defence Forces.

  • Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine block Google search engine

    In a message posted on his Telegram channel, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), accused Google of promoting "violence against all Russians" and said that its "handlers from the U.S. government" were to blame. "If Google stops pursuing its criminal policy and returns to the mainstream of law, morality and common sense, there will be no obstacles to its work," he said. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.