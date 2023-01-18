Russia has already chosen its place among terrorists Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, believes that Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, has chosen to be a terrorist country in the world, and the current Russian government will not be able to change this.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an online broadcast at the World Economic Forum in Davos, answering questions after his speech

Quote: "I don't even know where this place (Russia’s place in the world – ed.) is. It seems to me that Russia has already chosen its place among the terrorists, and today it no longer depends on their (Russians – ed.) leadership. Their leadership no longer influences the development of the Russian Federation, their history, and culture.

I think everything today depends on the strength of Ukraine, the support of partners, and the political support of the world for Ukraine; it also depends on the Russian society, which must open its eyes if they want to see the future of their Russian Federation with their own eyes. Accept all these tragic mistakes, step back, respect the UN Charter, respect our sovereignty, and respect our territorial integrity."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!