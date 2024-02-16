Russia has already fired 24 North Korean-made ballistic missiles on Ukraine: Prosecutor General explains their specifics

Russia has used at least 24 North Korean-made ballistic missiles, probably Kn-23/24, during missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "So far, at least 24 ballistic missiles, previously produced in North Korea, have been used during Russian missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

In total, between 30 December 2023 and 7 February 2024, the enemy launched at least 12 attacks on seven oblasts of Ukraine with this type of missile. We are talking about Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv (three attacks), Kharkiv (two attacks), and towns and villages in Kirovohrad, Poltava, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. These attacks killed 14 civilians and injured more than 70 others.

Details: As the Prosecutor General reported, the most massive missile attack with this type of missile was documented on 7 February 2024. "Three cities were attacked: Kyiv (with one missile), Pavlohrad and Kharkiv (with two missiles in each city). In all of these cases, no strikes on possible targets were recorded," Kostin stressed.

He added that the strike that caused the most civilian casualties occurred on 2 January 2024, in Kharkiv: three people were killed and 64 injured as a result of an attack on the city centre.

The information about the origin of the missiles is confirmed by the findings of the Central Armaments Research Institute of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Interagency Working Group of the Prosecutor General's Office, which analysed in detail the places where the missiles hit and their debris.

"These missiles have different marking numbers and symbols on them that may indicate their Korean origin. Also, the nature and extent of the destruction (crater size and impact) and the flight path were different. That is, these missiles have a larger diameter than similar models of Russian and Soviet origin," the prosecutor general said.

Kostin said that preliminary analysis indicates that such missiles contain high explosive warheads with a capacity of 500-1,000 kg in TNT equivalent. It is also possible to use a combined warhead. The maximum range of the missiles is up to 650 km.

"Preliminary data indicated that the strikes were launched from the territory of Voronezh Oblast in Russia," the head of the Office of the Prosecutor General said.

He also noted that the accuracy of these missiles raises questions. "Out of 24 missiles fired, we know of two relatively accurate hits: the Kremenchuk oil refinery and the technical premises of the Kanatove airfield. The rest of the missiles hit at a considerable distance from each other - up to several kilometres or more - either exploded in the air or hit residential areas in Kharkiv," Kostin said.

Support UP or become our patron!