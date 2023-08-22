Russia already moves nuclear weapons to Belarus – Polish President

On Tuesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Russia is already moving some of its nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Source: Duda, at a press conference with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa; European Pravda, with reference to AP

Details: The Polish president told reporters that he told his Portuguese counterpart "about the implementation of Vladimir Putin's statements that Russia's tactical nuclear weapons will be moved to the territory of Belarus."

"Indeed, this process is taking place, we are seeing that," Duda said, without giving any details.

At the same time, he added that the actions of Moscow and Minsk "in an obvious way is changing the architecture of security in our part of Europe."

"It is changing the architecture of security in our immediate neighbourhood, but also of the eastern flank of NATO, at the same time. So, in fact, it is changing the situation for all of the alliance," the Polish president added.

De Sousa, in turn, noted that he "has duly taken note of the Polish concerns" and promised further support within NATO on behalf of Portugal.

Note: On 25 May, the defence ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. A month after that, Putin said some Russian nuclear weapons were already in Belarus.

And at the end of June, the self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko instructed the government to develop an "algorithm for use" of nuclear weapons deployed by Russia.

