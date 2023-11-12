Russia has amassed over 800 precision missiles ahead of feared winter barrage of energy system

Russia has likely amassed 800 precision-guided missiles in the past eight months, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson, Yuriy Ihnat, told Radio NV on Nov. 11.

“Two and a half months ago, (the Ukrainian military’s) Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) provided us with information regarding 600 missiles, indicating an approximate production capacity of 100 missiles per month,” said Ihnat.

“Fast forward two months, and the current count stands at 800 missiles and then some. Notably, these two months experienced a low intensity of missile usage. During this period, Kalibr missiles and Iskander-K were deployed, but Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles were notably absent.”

Ihnat reminded that last year, Russia launched a thousand cruise missiles at Ukraine.

“They had a significantly larger quantity last year than they have now. This does not concern S-300 missiles or aviation missiles (Kh-59, Kh-32), Oniks, and so on. This specifically pertains to the missiles we are currently discussing,” he added.

In early September, Andriy Yusov, a HUR representative, claimed that Russian occupiers produce dozens of cruise missiles, including the Kalibr, and a smaller number of Iskander-type missiles monthly.

Citing unnamed officials, The New York Times reported that Russia has managed to adapt to Western sanctions and export controls and is now manufacturing more missiles than before Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine.

