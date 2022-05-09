Russia’s Ambassador to Poland gets red paint thrown on him in protests over war in Ukraine
Protesters threw red paint on Russia’s ambassador to Poland in protest of Russia’s war in Ukraine, as he visited a Warsaw cemetery for Victory Day.
The EV-only facility will reportedly be located near existing plants in Alabama and Georgia.
“Most likely, all 60 people who remain under the rubble are now dead,” Gov. Serhiy Haidai wrote.
Here are 11 of the best luxury cruise lines.
Less than 48 hours after the Canes berated themselves for their utter lack of discipline against the Bruins and promised to be better, they actually managed to get worse.
The lone survivor of a 2009 plane crash that killed 152 other people is expected to attend the trial of Yemen's main airline which is opening Monday in Paris. At just 12 years old, Bahia Bakari clung to floating debris from the plane for 11 hours in the Indian Ocean before being rescued. Now 25, she recently told France 3 television she would attend the trial with both “apprehension” and “relief.”
Vice President Kamala Harris discussed the Affordable Connectivity Program and the commitment from 20 internet providers to cut prices and increase speeds at a press conference today. The Biden-Harris administration invested around $65 billion to make high-speed internet access affordable through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “Through this program, if a member of your household receives SNAP benefits, Medicaid free or reduced-price school lunch or a number of other programs, or if your household makes below a certain income, then you are eligible to receive a discount on your monthly internet bill of $30 a month or $75 a month if you live on tribal lands,” Harris said.
Democrats need a better approach to crime, immigration and the economy.
The Apple Certified Refurbished program helps you get top-rated laptops, tablets and more in used conditions, but at budget-friendly prices.
Lebanon holds an election on May 15 that could see a shift of power that sends shockwaves far beyond this small country squeezed between Syria and Israel. Lebanon's billionaire former premier Rafik al-Hariri is killed on Feb. 14 when a huge bomb explodes as his motorcade travels through Beirut; 21 others also die. Mass demonstrations erupt blaming the assassination on Syria, which had deployed troops during Lebanon's 15-year civil war and kept them there after it ended in 1990.
The S&P 500 fell below 4,000, with Apple shares the biggest weight on the index, as well as on the Nasdaq. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest levels since November 2018 early in the session. Investors are worried about how aggressive the Federal Reserve will need to be to tame inflation.
May 8, 2022, letters: Readers comment on Putin, moral authority and political belief.
Snoop Dogg has purchased a minority stake in Bivouac, a team a part of Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league.
The United States is bringing back a World War II-era program to bolster Ukraine's war supplies. Sitting at his desk in the Oval Office on Monday, President Joe Biden signed the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 into law. The legislation gives Biden the authority to lend or lease defense equipment to Ukraine and other Eastern European nations as Russia's aggression in the region continues.
As President Joe Biden ramps up his efforts to help Democrats in the midterm elections, he’s focused on a selling point that, so far, voters aren’t: his plan
At Russia's Victory Day parade, President Vladimir Putin defended his invasion ofUkraine. Millions of people have been displaced by the fighting and cities have been leveled. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins "CBS News Mornings" with more.
A group of former national security officials is asking lawmakers to allow immigrants with advanced science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees to be exempt from green card limits. “In today’s technology competition, the most powerful and enduring asymmetric advantage America has is its ability to attract and retain the world’s best and brightest,” the…
Roman Petrenko - Monday, 9 May 2022, 10:17 An Immortal Regiment commemoration[the Immortal Regiment is a civil event staged in major cities in Russia every 9 May during the Victory Day celebrations] has taken place in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson.
Putin offered no signs of a shift in strategy and stuck to pushing the same baseless propaganda on the war that the Kremlin has spread for months.
Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the West in his Victory Day speech Monday at the Kremlin, claiming that the U.S. and other countries had propped up a “threat” on Russia's borders and had even supported threats of nuclear war against the Kremlin.
On May 9, Ukraine celebrated Victory Day over Nazism in World War II. The day before the world marked the end of hostilities in Europe.