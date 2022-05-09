Russia’s Ambassador to Poland gets red paint thrown on him in protests over war in Ukraine

The Recount

Vice President Kamala Harris discussed the Affordable Connectivity Program and the commitment from 20 internet providers to cut prices and increase speeds at a press conference today. The Biden-Harris administration invested around $65 billion to make high-speed internet access affordable through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “Through this program, if a member of your household receives SNAP benefits, Medicaid free or reduced-price school lunch or a number of other programs, or if your household makes below a certain income, then you are eligible to receive a discount on your monthly internet bill of $30 a month or $75 a month if you live on tribal lands,” Harris said.