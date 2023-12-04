Russia amplifies rumors of rift between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi, Kyiv says

The enemy's main goal is to split the military and political leadership

Moscow is attempting to disseminate false information about a conflict between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, to weaken the Ukrainian military and destabilize society, the deputy head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), Andriy Kovalenko, said on Dec. 4.

“Russian propaganda is heavily promoting the alleged discord between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi,” Kovalenko said in a Facebook post.

“Over the past week, topics featuring headlines about their strained relations and conflicts have garnered over 9 million views [online].”

He added that, although there are no scheduled elections in Ukraine while martial law remains in effect, Russia continues to push the narrative that elections will inevitably take place.

The CCD emphasizes that the enemy's primary goal is to divide the military-political leadership, destabilize society, and weaken Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"Any divisions that the enemy tries to sow are part of their strategy to diminish the resistance capabilities of the Ukrainian military, aiming for the elimination of the state of Ukraine; this is the main goal of the Russian leadership in the Kremlin," Kovalenko adds.

The President's Office has repeatedly rejected claims of a rift between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi.

On Nov. 28, The Economist, citing an unnamed source in the Ukrainian government, wrote about deteriorating relations between the president and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

