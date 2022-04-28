Russia is 'increasing the pace' of its invasion after Putin threatens West, Ukraine says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Norman
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Ukraine’s military said Thursday that Russia is "increasing the pace of the offensive operation" a day after Vladimir Putin warned the West that any outside interference would lead to "lightning"-fast retaliatory strikes.

In a Facebook post, Ukraine’s armed forces said "in almost all directions, the Russian occupiers are exerting intense fire," with the heaviest activity "observed in [the] Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions" of Ukraine’s north and east.

"Russian occupiers continue to suffer losses on land," the military added. "In the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts only, six enemy attacks have been repulsed in the past 24 hours, five tanks, one artillery system, twenty-two armored vehicles, one car and one anti-aircraft gun have been destroyed."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

In a direct threat to the West on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged "lightning" fast strikes on any nation that "interferes" with Russia's war in Ukraine.

"If anyone ventures to intervene from the outside and [pose] unacceptable threats of a strategic nature to Russia, they should know that our counter-retaliatory strikes will take place with lightning speed," he said.

On Thursday, Ukraine also reported explosions in the southern, Russia-controlled city of Kherson, where a pro-Ukraine rally recently was broken up by stun grenades and tear gas, according to Reuters.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai also said residential areas in his region were struck "29 times by aircraft, multiple rocket launches, tube artillery and mortars," the Associated Press reports.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gazprombank executive flees Russia to fight with Ukrainian army

    A senior Gazprombank executive has vowed revenge against Russia after fleeing the country to join Ukraine’s territorial defence forces.

  • Putin Must Be Stopped Once and for All

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyDefending Ukraine is not enough. Defeating Russia on the battlefield is not enough. We must ensure—using every means at our disposal—that Vladimir Putin may never again commit the kinds of atrocities that have marked his two decades in power.Fortunately, this week, it was made absolutely clear that the Biden administration recognizes that necessity and has made it a strategic centerpiece of their foreign and national security policy effo

  • Minority of men in Parliament behave like 'animals', claims minister in wake of pornography scandal

    Tory MP under investigation over watching porn in Commons Rishi Sunak threatens oil and gas giants with windfall tax Angela Rayner joined in joke about flashing her legs, claim Tories SNP abandons census deadline after quarter of Scots fail to respond Russia-Ukraine latest news: Vladimir Putin 'could dig in'

  • Brexit import checks delayed for fourth time

    New post-Brexit controls, due in July, are postponed amid rising inflation and supply chain disruption.

  • McCarthy wondered aloud after the January 6 riot if some GOP lawmakers could lose their social media platforms like Trump: 'Can't they take their Twitter accounts away, too?'

    Leaked audio obtained by New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin revealed some of McCarthy's conversations after January 6, 2021.

  • The 1 thing Biden got exactly right

    A successful balancing act on Ukraine

  • Russian forces disperse pro-Ukraine rally, tighten control in occupied Kherson

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian forces used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a pro-Ukraine rally in the occupied city of Kherson on Wednesday, Ukraine's Prosecutor General said, as Moscow tightened its grip over the southern region. Local authorities say Russia appointed its own mayor of Kherson on Tuesday after its troops took over the administration headquarters in the regional capital, which was the first big urban centre to be seized after the Feb. 24 invasion. Some residents have staged occasional anti-occupation rallies and crowds gathered in the centre again on Wednesday, the date Kyiv had said Russia planned to stage a referendum to create a breakaway region like those in eastern Ukraine.

  • US cites ‘credible’ reports that Russia executed Ukrainians trying to surrender in Donetsk

    The U.S. has credible evidence Russia executed Ukrainians who tried to surrender in the Donetsk region, U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack said at a United Nations (U.N.) meeting on Wednesday. “We now have credible information that a Russian military unit operating in the vicinity of Donetsk executed Ukrainians who were attempting…

  • Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Putin warns of further retaliation; Biden to ask Congress for new aid package

    President Joe Biden will ask Congress to fund a new Ukraine aid package after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of further retaliation following the gas cutoff.

  • Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin

    Cutting off natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria cost Russian President Vladimir Putin very little — but it is adding stress on European countries wrestling over how to reduce energy imports that are feeding the Kremlin's war chest and keep a united front on the war in Ukraine. European Union officials say yielding to Putin's demand to pay for gas in rubles would violate Western sanctions imposed over the war. Poland and Bulgaria were cut off after refusing the demand and say they will manage because they were already working to end their dependence on Russian energy supplies.

  • Vedanta seeks free land, cheap water, power in race to be India's first chipmaker-sources

    In a race to become India's first chip maker, Vedanta Ltd is seeking 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of free land from states and other incentives for its $20 billion foray into semiconductor and display manufacturing, sources told Reuters. The oil-to-metals conglomerate in February said it will diversify into chip manufacturing and announced plans to form a joint venture with Taiwan's Foxconn to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans to make India a semiconductor manufacturing hub. Though Vedanta is seeking federal incentives under a Modi programme offering fiscal support, it is separately asking states for 1,000 acre of land free of cost on a lease for 99 years, according to two sources with direct knowledge of .

  • California parents, students protest high school's plans to cut honors classes for equity reasons

    Hundreds of San Diego parents and students last week protested a since-paused plan to remove 11th-grade honors classes at the city's largest high school.

  • Russia's presence in Ukraine could become 'cancerous growth,' says UK defence secretary

    Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, said Putin would look to consolidate his position and may become a "cancerous growth" if Russian forces aren't removed entirely.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down How Elon Musk’s Twitter Purchase Screwed Trump

    ABCThe conventional wisdom has held that Elon Musk buying Twitter in the name of “free speech” will ultimately be a good thing for Donald Trump. But Jimmy Kimmel had a different take Tuesday night.“Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, Trump finds himself in a very Trumpy situation because he raised more than a billion dollars to start this promising new right-wing media platform that looks exactly like Twitter,” the late-night host explained. “But now that he probably won’t be banned from Twitt

  • Putin Deploys Top-Secret Attack Dolphins in War on Ukraine

    Eric Gaillard/ReutersRussia is using militarized marine mammals to protect a key Black Sea naval base, according to multiple reports. Satellite imagery shows what military experts believe are two dolphin pens floating off the mouth of its key navy base in Sevastopol harbor off Crimea. Military analyst H.I. Sutton first broke the news in the USNI military outlet after analyzing current and archival satellite imagery which he says show that the pens were put there in February to coincide with Russ

  • Following the example of Dunkirk: the fighters of Mariupol ask for a procedure that even Hitler agreed to in 1940

    ALENA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL 2022, 17:39 Commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Sergei Volynsky (Volina), in a new video message, requests an "extraction" procedure for the defenders of Mariupol, following the example of the operation in Dunkirk in 1940.

  • Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Says Russia Has No Choice but to Use Nuclear Weapons

    FADEL SENNAA leading Kremlin mouthpiece has warned that the West’s overt backing for Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory could lead not to Russia’s defeat but to the “total annihilation” of Ukraine.The warning from Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the propaganda outlets RT and Sputnik, came after further Ukrainian strikes overnight on the border city of Belgorod, a key supply center for Russian military forces in eastern Ukraine.“Explosions and air defense sirens in Belgorod,” Simonyan

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Spews Head-Spinning Double Talk To Laura Ingraham

    The embattled far-right House member tried to explain her "Marshall law" text and we're confused.

  • Warehouse with ammunition and many aggressors got terminated in Kherson region - Vilkul

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 23:13 The Armed Forces of Ukraine terminated an ammunition depot and a large number of aggressors’ military personnel in Kherson region. Ukrainian fighters took three "very talkative" Russian soldiers prisoner in one of the clashes.

  • Ukrainian Intelligence: CSTO countries do not want to fight against Ukraine

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL 2022, 14:45 The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine says that the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have no desire to take part in the war against Ukraine.