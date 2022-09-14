Russia 'likely' deployed Iran drones in Ukraine for the first time, British intelligence says

Peter Aitken
·2 min read

Russia has deployed Iranian-made drones for the first time this week, according to British intelligence reports.

"Russia is almost certainly increasingly sourcing weaponry from other heavily sanctioned states like Iran and North Korea as its own stocks dwindle," the British defense ministry wrote in an intelligence update on Wednesday.

A U.S. official last week said that Russia had turned to North Korea to purchase military equipment, including artillery shells and rockets. The Biden administration had reported in August that Russia had received Iranian drones but ran into technical problems when trying to deploy them.

The British defense ministry, citing Ukrainian officials, said that Russia has now "highly likely" deployed the Iranian drones in Ukraine, specifically naming the Shahed-136 drone, which Ukrainian officials claimed to have shot down.

CHINA SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH RUSSIA TO CREATE NEW INTERNATIONAL ORDER

"The loss of a Shahed-136 near the front lines suggests there is a realistic possibility that Russia is attempting to use the system to conduct tactical strikes rather than against more strategic targets further into Ukraine territory," the report stated.

The report further notes that similar drones have turned up in attacks in the Middle East, including an attack on the oil tanker MT Mercer Street last year. Two people died in the attack, which occurred near the coast of Oman.

UKRAINE WAR REACHES ‘MAJOR TURNING POINT’: FORMER MILITARY INTELLIGENCE SPECIALIST

Rebekah Koffler, the president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and a former DIA intelligence officer, told Fox News Digital that Russia’s cooperation with rogue nations poses "a serious risk" because it further solidifies ties between these rogue nations as well as providing Iran and North Korea a battlefield test of their weapons against NATO and U.S. military hardware.

"With Russia possessing the world’s largest nuclear arsenal and extensive know-how that Moscow could potentially share, this emerging coalition — even though it’s not a NATO-style true alliance — could have destabilizing effects on the homeland and globally," Koffler said.

US INTEL SHOWS RUSSIA PAID $300M TO INFLUENCE FOREIGN POLITICAL PARTIES

"This emerging trend has far-reaching implications because Iran and North Korea are some of the most dangerous, aggressive, and reckless U.S. adversaries," she added. "Both Iran and North Korea have been pursuing nuclear programs, seeking to target the United States and our allies. They both also routinely launch cyber attacks on U.S. computer networks."

Russia will also be able to draw out the conflict in Ukraine, prolonging the attrition and potentially starving the U.S. and European allies of their own weapon stocks. Defense contractors in May warned that sustaining Ukraine’s war effort was depleting the weapon supplies the U.S. had.

A Pentagon official, who remained anonymous, in August told the Wall Street Journal in August that some munition supplies have hit "uncomfortably low" levels.

Recommended Stories

  • Iranian Hackers Accused of Tormenting Domestic Violence Shelter in Pennsylvania

    FBIThe Biden administration announced charges against three Iranian hackers with suspected ties to an Iranian government attack group called “Charming Kitten” for ransomware and hacking operations, according to U.S. officials.The hackers—which are affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to officials at the Department of Treasury—have gone after hundreds of organizations in the United States, the U.K., Israel, Iran, and elsewhere, including a shelter for victims of dom

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Izyum, City Reclaimed in Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Izyum, the biggest city recaptured last week during a counteroffensive in the country’s northeast that marked Kyiv’s most significant battlefield victory in months.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Se

  • Amtrak Cancels Long-Distance Trains as Rail-Strike Deadline Draws Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Amtrak canceled all long-distance trains starting Thursday as White House-led talks between freight-rail companies and unions continued in a race to avoid a rail-system shutdown Friday. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down M

  • South Africa Parliament Names Panel to Weigh Ramaphosa Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo will head an independent panel that will recommend whether or not to initiate a process to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa after allegations that he concealed a burglary at his farm.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Coun

  • UN chief and Russia's Putin discuss war in Ukraine

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday about exporting Russian fertilizer through Ukraine's Black Sea ports to address a growing global food crisis that threatens multiple famines. The U.N. chief said they also discussed security at Europe’s largest nuclear plant, where he said bombing has stopped for the past three days, and prisoners of war. “I strongly hope that the problem of prisoners of war will be entirely solved, and I strongly hope that all prisoners of war from both sides will be exchanged."

  • Hillicon Valley — Iranians indicted in hacking scheme

    U.S. agencies announced on Wednesday a number of enforcement actions taken against Iran, including a DOJ indictment of three Iranian nationals accused of hacking hundreds of organizations in the U.S. Meanwhile, California made moves in the tech world with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signing a social media transparency law and the state attorney general filing…

  • Crop and Car Shipments Set to Halt on US Rail-Strike Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- US railroads are poised to stop shipments of farm products and other key goods starting Thursday as the industry braces for a possible labor strike that could cost the world’s biggest economy more than $2 billion a day.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US Dominance

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Kyselivka, only Chornobaivka separates them from Kherson Kherson Oblast Council

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:00 Oleksandr Samoilenko, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Kyselivka in Kherson Oblast on 13 September.

  • The army Putin spent 2 decades building has been largely destroyed in Ukraine, and Russia's 'strategic defeat' could threaten his regime

    "You're starting to see rumblings — both on TV and at the local grassroots level — of discontent with his leadership," one expert told Insider.

  • Ukraine is launching shells filled with flyers telling Russian troops they're 'cannon fodder' to convince them to give up

    "Russians use you as cannon fodder. Your life doesn't mean anything for them. You don't need this war," the flyers said.

  • Ukrainian special forces release video of fight for checkpoint near Izyum

    Ukrainian Special Operations Forces Command have published video of intense close combat with Russian invasion forces that took place at a checkpoint near Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast.

  • Kremlin TV Airs Call for Russia to Admit ‘Serious Defeat’

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesBrutal realizations have been raining upon the Kremlin’s top propagandists—and when it rains, it pours. The same pundits who used to threaten NATO countries with nuclear strikes are begrudgingly acknowledging that Russia’s Armed Forces have suffered a series of humiliating setbacks in Ukraine.Appearing on Russia’s NTV show The Meeting Place on Monday, policy analyst Viktor Olevich surmised: “Unfortunately, the situation is difficult. Can we say that the Russian forces

  • Russian soldier, "forgotten" during Russian retreat, detained in Kharkiv Oblast

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:14 Agents of the State Bureau of Investigation detained a Russian soldier whom Russian occupiers "forgot" to take with them during their withdrawal from the Oblast.

  • Taiwanese nursing home apologizes for hiring stripper to entertain disabled veterans

    A group of veterans in wheelchairs got more than mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival after a nursing home in Taiwan enlisted the services of a lingerie-clad stripper to celebrate the Chinese holiday. The Taoyuan Veterans Home, a state-run facility for military vets, issued an apology for hiring the exotic dancer to perform for the seniors. The stripper spent 15 minutes dancing for the retired army personnel, who are at the facility dealing with dementia and other disabilities, Malay Mail reported.

  • Trump was likely behind a false statement to the DOJ about secret documents being held at Mar-a-Lago, legal analysts say

    New information from the affidavit the FBI used to search Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was revealed on Tuesday.

  • Planned military deployments to Ukraine are being cancelled en masse in Russia Ukrainian intelligence

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 11:06 In Russia, planned deployments are being cancelled on a large scale due to the refusal of the military personnel to participate in hostilities in Ukraine.

  • Putin pushed off meetings with top military officials as the Kremlin tries to deflect blame for Russia's disastrous retreat

    The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, called Putin's postponement of meetings with military brass "a bizarre decision."

  • Sharp-shooting Ukrainian air defenses bag two enemy warplanes and a drone in quick succession

    The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two Russian military aircraft within the space on only two hours on Sept. 13, the press service of the Air Force Command reported on Facebook.

  • Russia "isnt retreating in the slightest: its just a subtlety of warfare" Kadyrov

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:48 Ramzan Kadyrov, the pro-Russian leader of Chechnya, has claimed that the retreat of Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast was "fake news and a Western provocation".

  • Wreckage of Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber found near Balakliia

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 15:31 Ukrainian defenders have found parts of a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber on a newly liberated territory of Kharkiv Oblast near Balakliia. Source: Press centre of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "We keep finding destroyed Russian planes on liberated territories.